Waukon, IA

W-SR at Waukon on Y99.3

By scottsuhr
kwayradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen Tuesday night to Waverly-Shell Rock softball on Y99.3. Tuesday...

kwayradio.com

kwayradio.com

W-SR Blasts Forest City; Hosts Waukon

Thursday night on KWAY Country the Waverly-Shell Rock baseball team outscored Forest City 21-7 in 5 innings. Despite getting outhit 13 to 7 the Go-Hawks got 13 free passes to first base and freshman Nolan Foster hit his first career home run in the win. Waverly-Shell Rock is back in...
FOREST CITY, IA
QuadCities.com

Iowa’s Lost Island Theme Park Reopening Friday

Waterloo’s Lost Island Themepark opening delayed to June 18 due to construction delays. The new park has been forced to push their opening date to Saturday, June 18th. “Creating a brand new themepark from ground up has been a huge undertaking and as much as we look forward to sharing it with the public, these delays are out of our control,” officials said in a recent press release.
WATERLOO, IA
iheart.com

Man Crashes Car Into Mattress On I-380 Near Center Point, Rolls Into Median

(Iowa City, IA) -- A man's hurt after crashing into a mattress while driving on Interstate-380 north of Cedar Rapids. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says the man hit the mattress near Center Point around 10:15 p.m. Monday, lost control of his car, and rolled into the median. The sheriff's office says he was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
IOWA CITY, IA
kwayradio.com

Woman Illegally Enters Home & Starts Eating

A Waterloo woman has been arrested after allegedly illegally entering a house and eating food, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 32 year old Careena Schroeder was arrested on Tuesday and charged with third degree Burglary. She is accused of entering a home at 1624 Logan Avenue shortly after 4:00 in the afternoon. The resident of the home awoke from a nap to the sound of Schroeder eating food in the kitchen. Schroeder then left the home. Schroeder had allegedly entered several other buildings earlier in the day. Her bond has been set at $5,000.
WATERLOO, IA
KIMT

North Iowa man killed, another seriously injured after two-vehicle crash

PALO ALTO COUNTY, Iowa - A North Iowa man was killed Sunday night while another was life-flighted following a two-vehicle crash. The Iowa State Patrol said Brian Freeman, 45, of Garner, was taken by Mercy Air to MercyOne North Iowa following the crash on Highway 18 east of Cylinder. Landon...
KCRG.com

Waterloo Police find body in Cedar River

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, June 10th, 2022, at approximately 6:29 pm, Waterloo Police and Fire Rescue responded to a report of an individual in the Cedar River. Crews began a search and rescue operation but did not locate anyone at that time. On Monday, Crews continued their efforts,...
Hot 104.7

Traveling Gang Of Criminals Are Targeting Small Iowa Towns

State authorities say that “Felony Lane Gangs” have been targeting families in Iowa towns. Lock your cars and hold on to your purses. A group the FBI has titled “Felony Lane Gangs” are now a concern for Iowa law enforcement. This year it's suspected that Felony...
KCRG.com

Police hoping to identify owner of shirt in search and rescue operation

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Police are asking for the public’s help after a shirt was left near the Cedar River’s edge. On Friday, June 10th, 2022, at approximately 6:29 pm, Waterloo Police and Fire Rescue responded to a report of an individual in the Cedar River. According to dispatch, a Hispanic male was spotted entering the river and leaving a shirt behind on the water’s edge.
WATERLOO, IA
