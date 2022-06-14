W-SR at Waukon on Y99.3

Thursday night on KWAY Country the Waverly-Shell Rock baseball team outscored Forest City 21-7 in 5 innings. Despite getting outhit 13 to 7 the Go-Hawks got 13 free passes to first base and freshman Nolan Foster hit his first career home run in the win. Waverly-Shell Rock is back in...
Waterloo’s Lost Island Themepark opening delayed to June 18 due to construction delays. The new park has been forced to push their opening date to Saturday, June 18th. “Creating a brand new themepark from ground up has been a huge undertaking and as much as we look forward to sharing it with the public, these delays are out of our control,” officials said in a recent press release.
(Iowa City, IA) -- A man's hurt after crashing into a mattress while driving on Interstate-380 north of Cedar Rapids. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says the man hit the mattress near Center Point around 10:15 p.m. Monday, lost control of his car, and rolled into the median. The sheriff's office says he was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A Waterloo woman has been arrested after allegedly illegally entering a house and eating food, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 32 year old Careena Schroeder was arrested on Tuesday and charged with third degree Burglary. She is accused of entering a home at 1624 Logan Avenue shortly after 4:00 in the afternoon. The resident of the home awoke from a nap to the sound of Schroeder eating food in the kitchen. Schroeder then left the home. Schroeder had allegedly entered several other buildings earlier in the day. Her bond has been set at $5,000.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A North Iowa man has been arrested for stealing catalytic converters off vehicles at a property in northern Iowa. Court documents state Todd Larue, 52, of Rockford, took converters off the property this weekend in the 300 block of 5th St. in Swaledale along with taking hand tools and full gas cans.
PALO ALTO COUNTY, Iowa - A North Iowa man was killed Sunday night while another was life-flighted following a two-vehicle crash. The Iowa State Patrol said Brian Freeman, 45, of Garner, was taken by Mercy Air to MercyOne North Iowa following the crash on Highway 18 east of Cylinder. Landon...
KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa - A North Iowa man suffered possible life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle crash early Tuesday morning. The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office said Jessie Cassidy, 35, of Swea City, was life-flighted to MercyOne in Mason City following the crash. The motorcycle was westbound on Ash Ave., went...
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, June 10th, 2022, at approximately 6:29 pm, Waterloo Police and Fire Rescue responded to a report of an individual in the Cedar River. Crews began a search and rescue operation but did not locate anyone at that time. On Monday, Crews continued their efforts,...
State authorities say that “Felony Lane Gangs” have been targeting families in Iowa towns. Lock your cars and hold on to your purses. A group the FBI has titled “Felony Lane Gangs” are now a concern for Iowa law enforcement. This year it's suspected that Felony...
MASON CITY, Iowa – Driving more than double the speed limit lands a North Iowa man in jail. Charles Gene Barnish, 46 of Mason City, was sentenced to 30 days in jail for pleading guilty to driving while barred and eluding. Barnish was arrested on April 7 after law...
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Police are asking for the public’s help after a shirt was left near the Cedar River’s edge. On Friday, June 10th, 2022, at approximately 6:29 pm, Waterloo Police and Fire Rescue responded to a report of an individual in the Cedar River. According to dispatch, a Hispanic male was spotted entering the river and leaving a shirt behind on the water’s edge.
On the list of companies you think of when you think quintessential “American” companies, John Deere has got to be somewhere near the top. Chevrolet, Coke, Budweiser, John Deere… ‘Merica. However, as Ford has recently announced that they’ll be moving more and more production back to...
Waterloo Police – According to the statement, this unfortunate incident occurred around 9:53 a.m. Monday morning. Waterloo Police and Waterloo Fire Rescue were dispatched to the intersection of Hammond and E Shaulis on a report of a motor vehicle accident. The responding officers reportedly discovered that Semi and a...
