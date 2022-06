BURLINGTON, Vt. — As we celebrate Juneteenth this weekend, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., activists in Vermont say there is still more work to do. The Vermont Racial Justice Alliance and Vermont Interfaith Action launched a campaign Friday which asks voters to approve an amendment to the state constitution. The amendment would formally abolish all forms of slavery — by stripping old exemptions from the historic document.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO