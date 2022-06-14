PUMP PATROL: Experts predict New Jersey average gas prices could hit $5.50 a gallon soon

Gas prices have been so high lately that New Jersey residents will take any decrease they can find.

Although prices did increase again nationally overnight, there was about a half a cent decline in New Jersey.

According to the experts, prices will not soon be coming down.

Moody’s Analytics predicts they could hit $5.50 within a couple of weeks.

A variety of reasons are playing a part -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, crimping oil supply and bumping up demand. So, there’s no sign that new supply, reduced demand or an outbreak of stability will bring relief.

A year ago, residents were paying just over $3 a gallon.