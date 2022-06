RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A man is dead after state officials say he fired shots at a deputy and state trooper in Caldwell County. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says the shooting occurred on Sunday at about 2:23 p.m. on US 321 near Mission Road in Hudson. Troopers were told there was an overturned vehicle and a man in the crash area with a gun. Early indications are that the man was the driver of the overturned vehicle.

CALDWELL COUNTY, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO