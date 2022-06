If you’re looking for a pizza deal, mark your calendar for Monday. Metro Detroit pizza chain Toarmina’s Pizza is marking its 35th anniversary by rolling back the price to what it cost in 1987 for a 12-inch pizza. Way back then, a 12-inch Toarmina’s Pizza was a whopping $3.99, not the $11.99 price listed today on Toarmina's online menu. ...

