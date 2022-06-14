ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighter injured fighting house fire in 100-degree weather

 5 days ago
JOHNSON COUNTY —One firefighter is recovering from injuries after a house fire on one of the hottest days of the year. Just before 8p.m. Monday, crews were dispatched to a fire at a home in...

Police ID man found dead in Kansas parking lot

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide have identified the victim as 35-year-old Lorenzo Johnson of Kansas City, Missouri. At 10p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to 800 block of Kindelberger Road, according to a media release. They located Johnson's body in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
Kansas man dies in Missouri motorcycle accident

CARTER COUNTY, Mo.—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 3:30p.m. Thursday in Carter County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Harley Davidson Road King driven by 71-year-old Michael L. Beckham of Winchester, Kan. was eastbound on U.S. 60 one mile east of Fremont. The driver...
Man sentenced for killing best friend during fight at Kan. home

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Missouri man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for the shooting death of his friend in Wichita three years ago. Brandon Craig, 25, of Independence, Missouri, was sentenced Wednesday in Sedgwick County District Court to 74 months in prison, television station KSN reported. Craig pleaded guilty in April to voluntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in the shooting death of Justin Lane, 21, of Grain Valley, Missouri.
‘Death by 1,000 cuts’: Kan. teachers increasingly demoralized

TOPEKA — Caught in a political crossfire and exhausted from the pandemic, Kansas teachers are putting down their books and leaving the profession. In a survey from the National Education Association, 55% of teachers indicated they were ready to leave the classroom. As of April 12, there were 1,381 teacher vacancies in Kansas, according to the Kansas State Board of Education, and this number is expected to rise.
Kansas City selected as a host city for 2026 FIFA World Cup

NEW YORK (AP) —On Thursday afternoon, the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) selected Kansas City as a 2026 World Cup host city. Kansas City joins Atlanta, Houston, Miami, Philadelphia and Seattle as the newcomers among the 11 U.S. sites picked to host games at the 2026 World Cup, while Baltimore, Cincinnati, Denver, Nashville, Tennessee, and Orlando, Florida, were left out.
Member Schools Vote to Approve Classification Change - Moves to Next Step

TOPEKA, Kan. - On April 29, 2022, the KSHSAA Board of Directors considered changes to KSHSAA Rule 5 – Classification of Senior High Schools. Following discussion and deliberation, the Board supported the first step in a process to change school classification. This proposal introduces a "multiplier" for private schools which inflates their enrollment number for classification purposes. Per Board approval, the next step in the process was to assess the opinion of member schools in the Association. This was initiated on May 6, 2022, via a ballot distributed to all Principals and Superintendents of member schools via e-mail. Ballot submission from each member school was due June 14, 2022. KSHSAA Bylaw Article XII, Section 4 requires the majority of the membership to approve a classification proposal (in this case, 177 of the 353 member schools), and to be supported with by a majority of schools from the majority of classifications impacted (in this case, 4 out of the 6 enrollment classifications).
LSU assistant Dan Fitzgerald named head coach at Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Dan Fitzgerald, an elite recruiter, player developer, coach and ascending figure in college baseball, has been named the Kansas Baseball Head Coach, Director of Athletics Travis Goff announced today. Fitzgerald has signed a 6-year contract that will keep him in Lawrence through the 2028 season. “Dan...
Athletics begin 3-game series against the Royals

Kansas City Royals (21-41, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (22-43, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (2-6, 5.50 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Athletics: Frankie Montas (3-6, 3.29 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics begin a three-game series at...
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

