Firefighter injured fighting house fire in 100-degree weather

TOPEKA, Kan. - On April 29, 2022, the KSHSAA Board of Directors considered changes to KSHSAA Rule 5 – Classification of Senior High Schools. Following discussion and deliberation, the Board supported the first step in a process to change school classification. This proposal introduces a "multiplier" for private schools which inflates their enrollment number for classification purposes. Per Board approval, the next step in the process was to assess the opinion of member schools in the Association. This was initiated on May 6, 2022, via a ballot distributed to all Principals and Superintendents of member schools via e-mail. Ballot submission from each member school was due June 14, 2022. KSHSAA Bylaw Article XII, Section 4 requires the majority of the membership to approve a classification proposal (in this case, 177 of the 353 member schools), and to be supported with by a majority of schools from the majority of classifications impacted (in this case, 4 out of the 6 enrollment classifications).

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO