11 people displaced after early morning Enfield fire

By Erin Albright
 5 days ago

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Fire crews were called to an early morning blaze on Lincoln Street Tuesday morning.

Officials said they were called to the scene around 3 a.m. As crews arrived, they located heavy fire coming from the multi-story home and it was believed that there were people trapped in the home.

Fire crews searched the home and found no one inside, though one person was having a medical issue. There were no reported injuries to fire officials.

The Red Cross is assisting eleven people who were displaced due to the fire.

First responders were also dispatched from Thompsonville, North Thompsonville, and Shaker Pines.

The state fire marshal’s office was requested to the scene, along with Enfield Police Department. Officials are investigating the fire.

