Douglas County, NE

6 First Alert Day Forecast

WOWT
 5 days ago

Many families are feeling overwhelmed. In Douglas County, hospitalizations are trending higher.

www.wowt.com

WOWT

Intense heat continues into early next week

6 First Alert: Long stretch of dangerous heat early next week. 6 First Alert Day are in place for intense heat expected to begin this weekend and last into early next week. Hazy sunshine will heat temperatures into the low 90s this afternoon along with humid and breezy conditions. Expect the heat index to climb above 100 at times by the early evening.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

David’s Evening Forecast - Intense heat continues into early next week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hazy sunshine and a strong south wind pushed temperatures into the lower 90s across the Omaha metro this afternoon. At the same time, humidity levels also rose, with dew points climbing into the middle 70s. That resulted in heat index readings of 100 to 105 degrees around town, climbing as high as 107 in Falls City. Hot and humid conditions will continue for the evening hours, with temperatures holding in the 90s through sunset. Heat index readings will likely hang out near 100 degrees as well. By 10pm, we should start to cool slightly, with temperatures sliding back into the 80s. Not a lot of relief overnight as temperatures only cool into the middle 70s.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

6 First Alert: Long stretch of dangerous heat early next week

Hazy sunshine will heat temperatures into the low 90s this afternoon along with humid and breezy conditions. Expect the heat index to climb above 100 at times by the early evening.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Hot and humid this afternoon

6 First Alert: Long stretch of dangerous heat early next week. 6 First Alert Day are in place for intense heat expected to begin this weekend and last into early next week. A poisonous, invasive plant is spreading across the U.S. including in the Omaha metro area.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

3 Day First Alert Heat Wave

Heating back up with near record heat expected on Monday. Heavy rains lead to flooding in Iowa.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Lightning Strike Closes Lincoln Daycare

The immediate future of Project Future Daycare at 4720 W. Huntington Avenue is unknown. It is closed today. It may be closed for the next several days. The building was hit by lightning during Thursday evening’s storms. Daycare owner Heidy Castillo tells KLIN News the owner of the building...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Poison hemlock spreading across Omaha-metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A poisonous, invasive plant is spreading across the U.S., including the Omaha metro area. Poison hemlock is becoming increasingly common in fields, backyards, city parks and lakes. A 9-year-old Papillion girl was covered in hives after exposure to the plant. The girl’s mom says it happened...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

6 On Your Side: $30 parking makes debut

Each year it takes countless people to make sure the College World Series is a well-oiled machine and that includes taking care of the players.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Thursday June 16 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 1 death

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Douglas County update. The Douglas County Health Department has been reporting COVID-19 data twice weekly,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Douglas County Health Department offers backyard pool safety tips

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the summer heat arrives, county officials are urging people to stay safe at their backyard pools. The Douglas County Health Department is asking residents with pools to keep regulations in mind, particularly when it comes to fences. According to the health department, in-ground pools and...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Three injured in overnight shooting at Omaha Old Market

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people are injured after a shooting in the Old Market. Omaha Police tells 6 News just before 1 a.m. Saturday, off-duty officers working security at the Gate 10 Sports Bar reported shots fired in the parking lot at 10th and Harney. Police then chased a...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

13-year-old girl found with Colorado man in Kearney

Each year it takes countless people to make sure the College World Series is a well-oiled machine and that includes taking care of the players.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Sokol Camp residents concerned with proposed river resort

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Normally the Platte River is calm this time of year but controversy is swirling along its banks in western Douglas County. A riverside community with a rich history and proposed new camping resort may not enjoy neighborly summers. The entrance to 85-year-old Sokol Camp has a...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Police searching for missing man out of Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say a man went missing in Plattsmouth Friday. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, an Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Eastern Nebraska as law enforcement attempts to locate 67-year-old Richard Singer. Singer was last seen at 2:30 a.m. Friday and went missing from...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
WOWT

Camp fights campers plan

Hazy sunshine will heat temperatures into the low 90s this afternoon along with humid and breezy conditions. Expect the heat index to climb above 100 at times by the early evening.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha fire crews respond to Friday morning house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fire crews responded to a small house fire that produced a large amount of smoke Friday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded at 10:45 a.m. Friday to a home near 16th and H Street for a fire alarm. The fire department says crews...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Residents in Elkhorn were shaken up by an explosion Tuesday evening

OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Fire Department officials say a propane tank appeared to have exploded in a van leaving it severely damaged. It happened near an apartment complex near Elkhorn Middle School. The home itself was damaged, but authorities said no one was injured.
OMAHA, NE

