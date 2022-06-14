Toddler found alone on street in the Bronx reunited with parents
NEW YORK - A toddler who was found alone at an intersection in the Castle Hill section of the Bronx late Monday night was reunited with his parents Tuesday....www.fox5ny.com
NEW YORK - A toddler who was found alone at an intersection in the Castle Hill section of the Bronx late Monday night was reunited with his parents Tuesday....www.fox5ny.com
The 29 year old may be the father of this child,smdh this is why I wouldn't mind taking in children because their own parents don't want them.
Comments / 11