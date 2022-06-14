Toddler found alone on street in the Bronx reunited with parents

NEW YORK - A Long Island man faces charges for allegedly faking his own kidnapping in an effort to gain favor with his estranged spouse. The Suffolk County Police say they arrested Luis R. Umanzor on Friday afternoon in Brentwood. Police say the man claimed he was abducted by three unknown men in the parking lot outside an Islandia business on Veterans Memorial Highway on Thursday morning.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO