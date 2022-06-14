ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Toddler found alone on street in the Bronx reunited with parents

By Kathy Carvajal, Raegan Medgie
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - A toddler who was found alone at an intersection in the Castle Hill section of the Bronx late Monday night was reunited with his parents Tuesday....

S. Nicole
5d ago

The 29 year old may be the father of this child,smdh this is why I wouldn't mind taking in children because their own parents don't want them.

