Silver Spring, MD

Silver Spring Man Missing Since Monday Morning

By Source of the Spring Staff
Source of the Spring
Source of the Spring
 5 days ago
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 61-year-old Silver Spring man who has been missing since Monday morning. Gary Darnell Dyson, age...

Bay Net

Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Collision in P.G. County

SEAT PLEASANT, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred Wednesday evening in the city of Seat Pleasant. The deceased rider is 32-year-old Vaughan Holland of Washington, DC. On June 15, 2022, at approximately 7:50 pm, officers responded to the area...
SEAT PLEASANT, MD
CBS Baltimore

Four People Injured In Early Morning Fire In Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Fire officials say a 2-alarm fire injured three men and a woman in the 2800 block of Erdman Ave Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to the area just after 6a.m. were they found two occupied row homes with heavy fire showing. The fire spread to several other homes in the block before eventually being put out by the responding firefighters. All the victims were evaluated and treated at the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
BALTIMORE, MD
localdvm.com

Lockdown lifted after ‘incident’ at Montgomery County high school

SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — A high school was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon because of a situation that took place on the school’s property. Chris Cram, Director, Department of Communications for Montgomery County Public Schools, said that police recommended administrators at Montgomery Blair High School initiate the lockdown because of an “incident” that took place on school grounds, outside of the building.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Large Sinkhole Closes Lanes On I-270 In Montgomery County, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A large sinkhole has closed multiple southbound lanes of I-270 Wednesday in Gaithersburg, Maryland State Police said. The sinkhole is in the right lane of I-270 south before Exit 9. The State Highway Administration has closed the two right lanes and said to expect major delays. The sinkhole was caused by a broken six-foot drainage pipe, police said, and the SHA is working to get contractors out to repair the damage. Officials said the lanes could be closed for over a day, and to use MD 355 as an alternate route.  
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Source of the Spring

Source of the Spring

Silver Spring, MD
Serving Silver Spring & Takoma Park, MD

