Silver Spring Man Missing Since Monday Morning

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A large sinkhole has closed multiple southbound lanes of I-270 Wednesday in Gaithersburg, Maryland State Police said. The sinkhole is in the right lane of I-270 south before Exit 9. The State Highway Administration has closed the two right lanes and said to expect major delays. The sinkhole was caused by a broken six-foot drainage pipe, police said, and the SHA is working to get contractors out to repair the damage. Officials said the lanes could be closed for over a day, and to use MD 355 as an alternate route.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO