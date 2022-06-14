ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owasso, OK

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets sold out

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UqSRj_0gA7JWY600

Tickets for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway are sold out!

This year’s goal was to sell 14,500 tickets, raising $1.45 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Proceeds will go toward general needs to run St. Jude, where no family ever receives a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.

The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home was built by Shaw Homes in the Stone Canyon neighborhood of Owasso. Its address is 19112 E. Beecher Court, Owasso, OK 74055.

The home is about 2,600 square feet and features three bedrooms and two and a half baths.

The last open house weekend to see the Dream Home in person is Saturday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, June 19, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Winners of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway will be drawn in a live broadcast Sunday, June 26, on FOX23.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Zoo Nights: On The Rocks

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Zoo is offering an adults-only event with alcoholic drinks, train rides, animal demonstrations, and more. Friday, June 16, was the first night but the event is also being held on July 15 and August 12. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

2022 Okmulgee Pecan Festival

OKMULGEE, Okla. — This year’s Okmulgee Pecan Festival featured carnival rides, music and of course pecans in every shape and form. OSUU culinary students made the brittle for the Okmulgee Chamber of Commerce, but extreme weather conditions shortened last year’s growing season. So, the main ingredient, pecans,...
OKMULGEE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owasso, OK
Owasso, OK
Real Estate
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Real Estate
Local
Oklahoma Business
Owasso, OK
Business
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

NSUBA to host ‘See My Ability Summer Camp’ for children and adults with disabilities

BROKEN ARROW, Oka. — The Northeastern State University Broken Arrow campus will host a free summer camp for children and adults with disabilities at the end of June. The camp is open to children ages 12-17 and adults ages 18-25 with disabilities and will take place on the Broken Arrow campus from June 27 to 30. Each age group will attend for half of the day. Children ages 12-17 will attend in the morning from 8:30 a.m. to noon and adults ages 18-25 will attend in the afternoon from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Drop off times will begin approximately 15 minutes before each start time.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Photo of Claremore Lake alligator released

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) released a photo of an alligator found in Claremore Lake in May. The 9-foot 6-inch alligator was found in the lake, after receiving reports from people who saw it. It was euthanized. While many were upset over the euthanizing...
CLAREMORE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Juneteenth festival kicks off Thursday in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Juneteenth Festival begins Thursday just north of downtown Tulsa. Juneteenth, which celebrates the end of slavery in the U.S., is on June 19 and is a federally recognized holiday. The event kicks off with a block party Thursday at 6 p.m. off the Historic...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shaw Homes#The Dream Home#Cox Media Group
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Nonprofit installs free AC units

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Nonprofit is helping people who don’t have air conditioning. The Tulsa Weather Coalition is giving and installing AC units for free to Tulsa County residents who are eligible. With soaring temperatures, having air conditioning is even more important. “Imagine living right now at...
TULSA, OK
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Barbecue In Tulsa, Oklahoma?

When it comes to Tulsa, Oklahoma, the barbecue scene is one of the best in the country. There is so much variety in the barbecue coming out of Oklahoma, and the meat is incredibly fresh and locally sourced. Because I live about an hour away from Tulsa, we tend to visit the city a few times a month. Whether it's to see the live music shows or the gathering place, which is a big art walk, there is so much to do here.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Broken Arrow Police holds community party

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) held a community party Saturday afternoon at Camino Villa Park. From 12:00 to 4:00 p.m., thanks to partnerships between BAPD and Supermercados Morelos, Blue Bell, Sprouts Farmers Market, Quiktrip and others, the local community was to able to enjoy free food, live music, giveaways and other activities.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

World War II reenactors at Tulsa Air and Space Museum

TULSA, Okla. — In honor of the 78th anniversary of D-Day, Tulsa Air and Space Museum hosted World War II reenactors as well as a World War II veteran, Bill Parker. Parker, a native Oklahoman, was the first man on Omaha beach. He now lives in Tulsa and was able to speak to guests about his experiences. Copies of his memoir were also available for purchase.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Cherokee “Remember the Removal” cyclists return to Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Applause and plenty of hugs welcomed home the five Cherokee woman who too on a 950 miles ride following along part of the Trail of Tears. The Remember the Removal Bike Ride spans along the northern route of the Trail of Tears, beginning in New Echota, Georgia, former capital of the Cherokee Nation, and ending June 17 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, the modern-day capital of the Cherokee Nation.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Body found on bank of Arkansas river near Coweta

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) and Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) are investigating after a woman’s body was found on the banks of the Arkansas River south of Coweta Friday. OHP said they are in a recovery operation. FOX23′s Amy Hybels saw a...
COWETA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New Miss Oklahoma crowned Saturday

TULSA, Okla. — Thirty six candidates from across the state of Oklahoma competed for the title of Miss Oklahoma on Saturday. Megan Gold, Miss Bricktown, was crowned the winner at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa. Gold receives a $25,000 cash scholarship to further her education and will...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
66K+
Followers
115K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy