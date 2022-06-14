ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leander, TX

Suspect fatally shot by Leander police at North Austin hotel

KVUE
KVUE
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CEDAR PARK, Texas — The Central Texas Regional SWAT Team is on the scene of a local hotel, the In-Town Suites on North Lamar. Police reported that one person is dead after they tried to serve a narcotics...

www.kvue.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Search in Roy G. Guerrero Park yields no victims or suspects: APD

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says the area is clear after officers responded to a report of shots fired in Roy G. Guerrero Park in East Austin. APD says they received reports of shots fired from multiple callers and when officers arrived on scene, they continued to hear gunfire.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Man wanted for allegedly stabbing, killing person on CapMetro bus arrested

AUSTIN, Texas — A man wanted for allegedly stabbing a person to death on a Capital Metro bus was arrested on Friday afternoon. Joshua Anthony Trevino, 17, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals-led Task Force in the 2500 block of New York Drive in Austin, officials said. The Austin Police Department (APD) requested the assistance of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday to find and arrested Trevino.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Area cleared after reports of shots fired at Roy G. Guerrero Park

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police have cleared the area after reports of shots fired at a southeast Austin park on Saturday afternoon. The Austin Police Department said officers were at Krieg Field at Roy G. Guerrero Park, "actively searching for suspects who have been firing shots in the area."
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedar Park, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Cedar Park, TX
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Leander, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Leander, TX
City
Pflugerville, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
fox7austin.com

1 dead, 2 hospitalized in serious condition after shooting in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Police are investigating a shooting death in North Austin. At approximately 4:55 p.m. on June 18, APD officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 7100 block of N IH-35 southbound. APD says the responding officers were informed that multiple people were involved and injured...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

18-year-old killed in East Austin shooting: APD

AUSTIN, Texas - A teen killed in a shooting in East Austin this week has been identified by police. The Austin Police Department says that a call came in around 4:17 p.m. June 14 about a person with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of Springdale Road. Officers and...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Police#Organized Crime#Central Texas#Violent Crime#Georgetown
fox7austin.com

3 officers on administrative leave following deadly North Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department has released more details about a deadly officer-involved shooting in North Austin this past weekend. Two officers involved in the incident, a 28-year veteran and a 9-year veteran of the department, discharged their firearms. A third officer, a 12-year veteran, deployed a less-lethal shotgun. All three have been placed on administrative leave, per APD policy.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Officer cleared after fatally shooting Austin man who set home on fire

AUSTIN, Texas — An officer has been cleared after he fatally shot a suspect who was firing at officers and subsequently set his home on fire in 2021. A Travis County Special Grand Jury on Thursday concluded its review of the Oct. 27, 2021, incident, choosing not to return an indictment for Austin Police Officer Eric Strnad.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Mower causes light brush fire at Bastrop County line

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - Fire crews say a light brush fire burned an acre-and-a-half of land at the Bastrop County line. Travis County Fire Rescue and the Austin Fire Department responded to the fire at SH 71 and the county line. TCFR says the cause of the fire was a...
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

1 killed in rollover crash in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - One person has died following a rollover crash in North Austin. ATCEMS says that the crash happened in the 8000 block of N Capitol of Texas Highway near Spicewood Springs Road just before noon. Medics pronounced the person dead at the scene. Drivers are advised to expected...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KXAN

Victim shoots robbery suspect at The Domain, Austin police say

At 4:11 p.m. the suspect came up behind two people who were walking through a parking lot at 3400 Palm Way, which is in the Domain shopping center, according to an arrest affidavit. The victims told police he had a black shirt wrapped around his face and pointed a gun at the two as he tried to take a backpack from one of them.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Round Rock PD searching for SUV believed to be connected to two shootings

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is seeking information regarding an SUV they believe was involved in two shootings a day apart from each other in April. Officials said they believe occupants of a gray SUV that was involved in an April 20 shooting on Pine Knoll Drive in Austin were involved in a fatal shooting just a day before.
ROUND ROCK, TX
WDBO

Paddleboarders rescue pilot who crashed plane into Texas lake in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A pilot was rescued by paddleboarders after his small plane crashed into a Texas lake on Thursday, authorities said. According to the Austin Police Department, the pilot, a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden, was on a test flight when the plane crashed into Lady Bird Lake near downtown Austin, KXAN-TV reported. The pilot was taken to an area hospital with potentially serious injuries, according to the television station.
AUSTIN, TX
wtaw.com

Three Banks Notifying Local Police Of Illegal Activity Results In Arrests

A bank with branches in Bryan and College Station contacts Bryan police about forged checks. According to a BPD arrest report, an Austin man was able to cash forged checks at two branches totaling more than $6,200 dollars, then went to a third branch where he was unsuccessful. After the second check was cashed, a bank employee who had left work called 9-1-1 to report seeing the suspect near the Brazos County courthouse. The suspect told officers another man offered to pay ten percent of what he collected from the cashed checks. Officers found only $200 dollars on 45 year old Adam Sayre, who said that was all he was given by the man who gave him the forged checks. Sayre remains in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $13,000 dollars on charges of forgery, giving a false name, and resisting arrest.
BRYAN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy