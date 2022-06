SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week we are tracking more hot and humid weather on the way for the ArkLaTex. But unlike the past few days we are watching for at least the chance of a scattered shower or storm developing this afternoon. As we go through the weekend we are expecting more of the same on Saturday before completely drying out Sunday and heading into next week. Next week will be dominated by incredible heat in which we could see multiple days where we top 100 degrees and could even scare some record highs. With that mind please make sure to mind your exposure to the heat next week.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO