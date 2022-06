A short hike just outside Binghamton can lead people to a spot where they can enjoy a spectacular sight of the Parlor City. The special place is near Wittman Dam in the town of Dickinson. It's just above the location where Broome County officials once considered building a massive trash-burning plant in the 1980s. Parts of the proposed site were in the city and in the town of Dickinson. It had been used by the Binghamton Brick Company for several decades.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO