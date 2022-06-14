ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Some Jersey guys are making a Duke Nukem movie

By Jeff Deminski
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If I throw out names like Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg chances are slim you’d know who I’m talking about. But if I throw out “Cobra Kai,” in its fourth season on Netflix, it might sound familiar. The three created and direct the series that stars Ralph Macchio and...

nj1015.com

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Slams Finale Of 'The Wendy Williams Show': 'A Travesty To Have An Unceremonious Departure'

Wendy Williams' ex Kevin Hunter is speaking out about the last episode of The Wendy Williams Show, which aired on Friday, June 17, without the star present. "I feel like it is a travesty on the part of Debmar-Mercury to have such an unceremonious departure without Wendy being involved," he said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. "It is the first time in the history of talk shows for this to be done, especially for a show that has been on for more than 10 years," he adds. "There is absolutely no reason why a bigger celebration that involved Wendy...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
American Songwriter

Tank and the Bangas: Poetry in Motion

For Tarriona “Tank” Ball, frontwoman for the Grammy-nominated band Tank and the Bangas, everything began when she stole a glance at her older sister’s private diary. The two shared a bedroom growing up, so when Tank had the chance, at 11 years old, she peered through the handwritten pages. In them, she found stories, poetic lines, and general expressions that sparked her imagination. She wanted to do that, too—write. Today, Tank can still remember some of the lines. It was those diary entries that would inspire Tank to write her poetry, which then took her to the New Orleans open mics where she would meet her future bandmates. And on May 13, Tank and the Bangas unveiled their latest studio LP, Red Balloon, which showcases the group’s lush sonic chemistry and Tank’s knack for poignant lyricism.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
53K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy