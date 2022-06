Lennie Rosenbluth, who led North Carolina to its first basketball NCAA title in 1957 with a victory over Wilt Chamberlain and Kansas in the championship game, died Saturday. He was 89. The school announced Rosenbluth's death but did not provide a cause. Rosenbluth and his wife, Dianne, moved to the...

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO