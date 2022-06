Miles Teller's wife, Keleigh Sperry, is not a fan of his character transformations. Full stop. The actor has altered his appearance for several of his most recent projects, as he rocked a mustache for "Top Gun: Maverick," and a mullet for Netflix's "Spiderhead." While chatting with Entertainment Tonight, Miles recalled fitting in in Australia, where "Spiderhead" was filmed. "The mullet has made a roaring comeback. It's really a cool, edgy thing," he said. However, his wife saw nothing cool about his business-up-top-party-in-the-back look or his upper lip rug. "I'll tell you my wife is not a fan of either, the mullet or the mustache," he quipped.

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO