Excitement is growing for AMD’s Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series of processors, and a noted leaker has shared what are likely to be the first four SKUs made available. Unsurprisingly, the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X leads the pack and is followed by the Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7800X, and the Ryzen 5 7600X. This selection should give desktop enthusiasts a good choice from a 6-core/12-thread part all the way up to a 16-core/32-thread monster. However, the news has been met by some wondering about the missing Ryzen 7 7700X, which would potentially be an ideal bridge between the affordable chips and the more costly parts.

COMPUTERS ・ 15 HOURS AGO