Taylor County, GA

Taylor's Tuesday Morning Forecast

WMAZ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday will be hot and humid once...

www.13wmaz.com

WMAZ

Macon Bacon wins against the Savannah Bananas 14-6

MACON, Ga. — No Braves on the diamond on Thursday. They get a well-deserved day off after winning 14 straight!. The Bacon is on deck looking to take care of the Bananas at the skillet. Marvin James got a chance to open the ball game with "God Bless America"...
WMAZ

Bowden Golf Course offering PGA Junior Golf League competition

MACON, Ga. — If your child has ever wanted to try the game of golf but hasn't quite yet, now is their chance to learn -- for free!. Bowden Golf Course in Macon is now offering PGA Jr. League competition for elementary and middle school students. No prior experience on the greens is necessary. The season runs from June 27th to September 12th with practices held on Monday afternoons. Competitions are held on Friday’s and Saturday’s. Through scholarships provided by the PGA, the cost is totally free, which PGA pro Jack Dean says is often the main factor that prevents students from getting involved in the game.
