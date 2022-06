A long list of Game of Thrones characters can claim to have saved Jon Snow. Ned Stark saved him from Robert Baratheon by hiding his identity and adopting him as his son. A horse (and the healers of the Night’s Watch) saved him after Ygritte shot him with three arrows. Maester Aemon saved him from Janos Slynt and Alliser Thorne at Castle Black. Stannis saved him when the wildlings were holding him at knifepoint on his failed mission to murder Mance Rayder. Tormund saved him at Hardhome by vouching for him with the Free Folk. Jeor Mormont saved him by giving him Longclaw, the blade that bailed him out of a White Walker encounter. Melisandre saved him by bringing him back to life after he actually did die at the hands (and knives) of the mutinous Night’s Watch. Sansa, Littlefinger, and the Knights of the Vale saved him from a second death at the Battle of the Bastards. Daenerys and Drogon saved him when he was surrounded by wights beyond the Wall. Benjen Stark saved him soon after, when the wights pursued a half-frozen Jon. Dany and Drogon saved him again during a showdown with the Night King.

