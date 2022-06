We received the following press release from Rally Point Tennis. Lowell, Michigan – Starting this Summer, Rally Point Tennis challenges you to be outside and active here in the Lowell and Ada area! We’ve teamed up with the local community to bring you an exciting and active summer of Summer Camps, Casual Matchplay, Tournaments, Adult Sessions, Cardio Tennis, Lessons, and More! Our programs open starting in June!

