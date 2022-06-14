Nominations open for NSU Hall of Distinguished Educator 2022 class

I am coming to you to announce my intent to run for the District 7 seat on the Natchitoches Parish School Board. The simple answer as to why I am running is because I care about my community. I want to see it grow and succeed so what better way for that to happen than to invest in our children? It has been said for years that our children are our future. At one time it was said about you and me. I believe it is time for me, with the support of my family and you the voters, to make my impact and help set our children up for success anyway that I can.

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO