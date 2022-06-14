Nominations open for NSU Hall of Distinguished Educator 2022 class

Five Lakeview Jr/Sr High School Air Force JROTC cadets just completed a week-long, 24 hr/day, Cadet Leadership Course this past week at Grambling State University. The summer course matures and prepares students to take on leadership roles within the cadet corps at their school. During this exciting and rewarding week they focused on teamwork, following instructions, and attention to detail. They started their days at 5 AM each morning with physical fitness training before transitioning over to other events and classes. The remainder of their day included dormitory inspection preparation, academic testing preparation, and teambuilding activities such as Drill Competition, Water Survival, a Confidence Course, Orienteering, Field Activities, and more.
