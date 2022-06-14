ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Nominations open for NSU Hall of Distinguished Educator 2022 class

natchitochesparishjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthwestern State University’s College of Education and Human Development is seeking nominations for the 2022 Hall of Distinguished Educators and Outstanding Young Professionals. Nominees must have earned an undergraduate or graduate degree from...

natchitochesparishjournal.com

natchitochesparishjournal.com

Lakeview JROTC cadets complete Leadership Course

Five Lakeview Jr/Sr High School Air Force JROTC cadets just completed a week-long, 24 hr/day, Cadet Leadership Course this past week at Grambling State University. The summer course matures and prepares students to take on leadership roles within the cadet corps at their school. During this exciting and rewarding week they focused on teamwork, following instructions, and attention to detail. They started their days at 5 AM each morning with physical fitness training before transitioning over to other events and classes. The remainder of their day included dormitory inspection preparation, academic testing preparation, and teambuilding activities such as Drill Competition, Water Survival, a Confidence Course, Orienteering, Field Activities, and more.
GRAMBLING, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Chad Fredieu: NPSB District 7 seat

I am coming to you to announce my intent to run for the District 7 seat on the Natchitoches Parish School Board. The simple answer as to why I am running is because I care about my community. I want to see it grow and succeed so what better way for that to happen than to invest in our children? It has been said for years that our children are our future. At one time it was said about you and me. I believe it is time for me, with the support of my family and you the voters, to make my impact and help set our children up for success anyway that I can.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Demons and Badges for the Community Win!

The NSU Demons men’s basketball team joined forces with the Natchitoches Police Department in the inaugural Demons and Badges for the Win event, Wednesday, June 15 at the Ben D. Johnson Park’s basketball courts. The NSU ballplayers and police officers played basketball with about 25 area children. The...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Free Welcome Reception next Thursday kicks off 2022 LSHOF Induction Celebration

Music, food, friends, in a beautiful, big, air conditioned venue, and it’s free? That’s how the upcoming 2022 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Induction Celebration begins its three-day party next Thursday, June 23. The La Capitol Federal Credit Union Welcome Reception is free and open to all a...
Natchitoches Times

‘A Simply Golden Celebration’ marks historic anniversary

Delta Sigma Theta Chapter Iota Mu is first Black sorority on Northwestern campus. A Simply Golden Celebration was May 21-22 marking the 50th anniversary of the Iota Mu Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority at Northwestern State in 1972, the first Greek Black sorority chartered on the predominately white campus. Chapter members and alumnae traveled from across the nation for the grand celebration representing five decades (1972-2022) of sisterhood, scholarship, service and social action.
natchitochesparishjournal.com

School Board receives broadband access update, handles other agenda items – Final Salary Schedule attached

Lee Waskom, finance director for the Natchitoches Parish School District, updated the board at its June 16 meeting on grant writers efforts on grants to expand high speed broadband access for all its students. The NTIA grant (National Telecommunications and Information Administration) gave the district notice a few days ago that they are not awarding anything to the Natchitoches school district. The ECF grant (Emergency Connectivity Fund) is still out for $4.7 million. Waskom said this still looks positive for the district and they’re hoping to get it.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

OPPORTUNITY: Registered Nurses

ICU (Intensive Care Unit) 1. Graduate of an accredited school of nursing. 2. Current state Registered Nurse Licensure within state of Louisiana. 3. Current BCLS certification must be available upon hire or certification must be obtained within 6 months of employment. 4. Current ACLS certification must be available upon hire...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Former NSU hoops coach McConathy considering state Senate run

When he left Northwestern State In March as the winningest college basketball coach in state history, Bossier City native Mike McConathy wasn’t sure what the future held. Three months later, he’s considering scratching an old itch. McConathy, who counts Louisiana Political Hall of Famer and longtime influential state legislator Billy Montgomery of Haughton among his primary mentors, is considering running for the state Senate in a redesigned district spanning parts of 10 parishes in northwest Louisiana.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Dane Terrell joins Rhodes Realty team

Gaining experience buying and selling real estate and managing rental property since he turned 18, Natchitoches resident Dane Terrell is now a licensed agent with Rhodes Realty. Managing up to 100 units at a time, Dane’s family recently got out of the rental business, but Dane wanted to continue to...
KTAL

Juneteenth weekend in Natchitoches to end with fireworks

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Natchitoches will host a fireworks display as a culmination of the city’s Juneteenth celebration on Saturday and is advising residents of road closures. Street closures will start at 8:30 p.m, and the following streets will be closed in preparation for the...
natchitochesparishjournal.com

OPPORTUNITY: Chief Financial Officer

Outpatient Medical Center (Natchitoches Headquarters) is looking for a fulltime CFO to join our leadership team and report to our CEO and Board of Directors. The CFO is responsible for fulfilling all financial and collections priorities/requirements of the organization and to effectively manage and direct assigned staff. Must be willing to join a new leadership team and continue improvements initiated over the past two years – necessary to rebuild an organization once seriously threatened financially.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Notice of Death – June 15, 2022

Visitation: 6pm to 8pm, Friday, June 17, 2022 at the Winnfield Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Service: Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 10:00 a. m. Interment: Antioch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in the Vowells Mill Community. Winn Parish. Lisa Thomas Coleman. October 12, 1964 – June 5, 2022. Service: Saturday,...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Lady Demons add experienced backstop Walker

Experience behind the plate is a huge asset for any team and Northwestern State added just that on Thursday with the addition of North Texas catcher Ashlyn Walker. The two-year backstop with more than 70 starts under her belt, batted .259 with 11 doubles and a .366 on-base percentage for UNT.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Humane Society and Hope for Paws join forces

The Natchitoches Humane Society and the Natchitoches Hope for Paws will join forces to create FAUNA (Friends All United for Natchitoches Animals) to try and figure out how to handle the ever increasing pet overpopulation problem. A meeting will be held on Thursday, June 30 from 6-8 pm at the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) Auditorium, located at the school’s main entrance at 715 University Parkway.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

Natchitoches prepared for an active shooter crisis

Gun violence has become a looming threat to communities across the country, and many violent incidents now involve attacks on multiple people. The recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas and a rash of gun violence elsewhere have highlighted the need for law enforcement to plan for the possibility of future attacks. Capt. Jesse Taitano of the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) is quick to point out the NPSO has been preparing for the possibility of an attack for years. “Making our schools go from soft targets to hard targets, that’s really the goal.” he says.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

FIRE HYDRANT FLOW TESTING SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 17

NATCHITOCHES – Greg Roberts Fire Hydrant Repair and Supply will conduct fire hydrant flow testing on June 17th, 2022 in the following areas:. The purpose of this test is check the operation and flow rate of each fire hydrant in the given areas. Please be aware, hydrants are fully opened when performing these tests and may stir up sediment in the City’s waterlines.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

Fireworks display and street closures for Saturday, June 18

The City of Natchitoches advises the public that on Saturday, June 18, 2022, the following streets will be closed at 8:30 p.m. in preparation for a 9 p.m. fireworks display for the conclusion of the City of Natchitoches Juneteenth Celebration. • Church Street bridge. • Williams Avenue from Whitfield Avenue...

