Dallas County, IA

Purdue University Global School Of Nursing Partners With Dallas County Hospital

By Dustin Teays
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA partnership between the Dallas County Hospital and Purdue University Global School of Nursing will bring a state-of-the-art simulator to the hospital. The simulation...

Guthrie Center School Board Considers Bus Training Agreement

The Guthrie Center School Board will meet Monday. The Board will consider for approval a bus training agreement to educate new bus drivers along with considering gym painting bids. The Board will also consider for approval an AEA Purchasing Agreement for nutritional programs, a five year facilities plan, insurance renewal and a policy regarding substitute teachers.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
Adel Partners Chamber Of Commerce Receives T-Mobile Hometown Grant

The Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce was a recent recipient of a T-Mobile Hometown Grant that helps 100 communities in the nation. The T-Mobile Hometown Grant awards up to $50,000 to 100 communities a year in the United States to help them build, rebuild or refresh community spaces that foster local connections. The Adel Chamber received a $41,566 grant from T-Mobile.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Dallas County Extension Talks About Their Brand New Building

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Dallas County has a new home. Regional Director Ann Torbert says the Dallas County Fair Board built the new building right next door to their previous location, which is leased by Dallas County Extension. Torbert says the new facility is twice the size of their previous office which will allow for more classes to be held.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Saturday Deadline For Dallas County Fair Queen Applications

For young women in Dallas County who are interested in vying for Dallas County Fair Queen this year, there are still time left to submit an application. The contest is open to girls who are 16-21 that live in Dallas County, and are involved in their community and school. The winner would have the chance to represent Dallas County at its county fair and participate in the Iowa State Fair Queen contest in August. The Dallas County Fair will take place from July 13th-17th and the Iowa State Fair will begin on August 11th.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Road Closure Begins Monday In Dallas County

Dallas County motorists will see the effects of a road closure that will begin on Monday and last through the week. There will be a closure west of Adel on 280th Street from J Avenue to P58 (K Avenue) that will begin at 7 a.m. on Monday and last until 5 p.m. on Friday for a culvert replacement and the project completion is weather dependent.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Three Dallas County Schools To Be At IHSMTA Showcase Today

Adel-DeSoto-Minburn, Perry and Dallas Center-Grimes students will be performing tonight at the Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards Showcase. For ADM, they will perform “Freaky Friday” which received awards including Distinguished Scene for “Women and Sandwiches,” and Michael Payne received an award for Outstanding Performance in a Principal Role for his performance as Adam.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Greene County Residents May Qualify for State Relief From Recent Severe Storms

Some Greene County residents can receive disaster assistance through the state from the recent severe weather incidents. Governor Kim Reynolds announced Greene County, along with Cerro Gordo, Hardin, Mills and Pottawattamie counties through a disaster proclamation for severe weather that happened on June 14th. The proclamation activates the Iowa Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Management Program.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report June 17, 2022

Marcus Mallory, age 24, 4236 E Ovid Ave, Des Moines, was arrested for Contempt – Violation Of No Contact Order. Breanna Billings, age 26, 4924 Madison Ave, Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for Failure To Appear. The original charge was Assault Causing Bodily Injury. June 17. Christian...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Close to 100 Kids Participated in Greene County’s Fishing Derby

The Greene County Conservation Free Kids Fishing Derby made its first appearance in a couple of years. The event took place this past Sunday at Spring Lake Park. Conservation Director Tanner Scheuermann says there were 75 kids that participated and each received a free fishing pole. He points out the derby was conducted differently this year where each fish a participant caught gained them a ticket to be entered into the drawing for many grand prizes. Parents or guardians then had to take a picture of each fish for verification before a ticket was entered into the drawing.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Tipton Prairie Walk in Greene County

Anyone interested in learning more about the rich history of one of Greene County’s prairie lands are invited to a special outdoor program. Mike Delaney is one of the founding members of the Raccoon River Watershed Association and a college professor who will be leading a walking tour of the Tipton Prairie. Delaney will talk about several features of the prairie including how it formed with the Raccoon River from the Wisconsin Glacier about 12,000 years ago. He will also point out unique plant and animal wildlife.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Reminder: BACooN Ride Makes Its Way Through Dallas County Today

While motorists are out and about in Dallas County today they should be aware of bicyclists with the 2022 BACooN Ride. The ride will take place throughout much of Dallas County as bicyclists will make a 71-mile loop along the Raccoon River Valley Trail. Sheriff Chad Leonard says one of the most important things is for bicyclists and motorists to respect each other’s right of way.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Daniel Dean Daggett, 71, of Guthrie Center

Funeral services for Daniel Dean Daggett, 71, of Guthrie Center, will be Monday, June 20th at noon at the First Christian Church in Guthrie Center. Burial will be in the Moffitt Grove Cemetery in Guthrie Center. Visitation will be Monday at 11 am until the time of the service at the Frist Christian Church Fellow Ship Hall. Twigg Funereal Home in Guthrie Center is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at twiggfuneralhome.com. Survivors include: Wife, Laura. Sons, Daniel Jr. and James. Siblings, Claudia Wolfe, Grace Carmichael, Marilyn Schreder, Sandi George, Anna Rich, Dorothy Beck Clare Barton and Theodore Wuchter.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
Perry Police Department Responds To Two-Vehicle Crash

The Perry Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash in Perry Friday afternoon. The police department, along with the Perry Fire Department and Dallas County EMS responded to a two-vehicle crash at approximately 12:39 p.m. Friday afternoon at Highway 141 and 10th Street in Perry near the Dallas County Hospital.
PERRY, IA
Robert Lane, 81, formerly of Fontanelle

Graveside services for Robert Lane, 81, formerly of Fontanelle, will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 9 a.m. at the Fontanelle Cemetery in Fontanelle. Memorials may be directed to The Association of Former Students, Texas A&M University, Robert D. Lane ’84, 505 George Bush Drive, College Station, TX.
FONTANELLE, IA
Benitz Declared Republican Nominee for Supervisor District Three Following Recount

The recount for the Republican nomination for Greene County Supervisor District Three was done on Friday morning at the Greene County Courthouse Boardroom. Candidate James Hedges submitted a request for a recount following the primary election where he was unofficially defeated by Dan Benitz by six votes. The Recount Board consisted of Hedges’ designee of Bill Allen, Benitz’s designee of Roger Olhausen and their mutually agreed upon third individual with Jim Schleisman.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Lynn Menz Next Up for Author Talk Series with Jefferson Library

The Jefferson Public Library is continuing its Author Talk Series with a returning guest this month. Library Director Jane Millard says on Tuesday Lynn Menz will discuss his two books, including “Maui: Its Call, Its Magic” and “Observations from a Questioning Mind.” The book he wrote about Maui is based on his visit to the island with his wife and what he learned about the area and the magical experiences he had. The other book is about the journeys he has had in his life and shares his thoughts and experiences. These two books follow his first published book in 2013, “Ramblings from the Upper Deck.”
JEFFERSON, IA

