Purdue University Global School Of Nursing Partners With Dallas County Hospital

For young women in Dallas County who are interested in vying for Dallas County Fair Queen this year, there are still time left to submit an application. The contest is open to girls who are 16-21 that live in Dallas County, and are involved in their community and school. The winner would have the chance to represent Dallas County at its county fair and participate in the Iowa State Fair Queen contest in August. The Dallas County Fair will take place from July 13th-17th and the Iowa State Fair will begin on August 11th.

DALLAS COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO