ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, IA

Greene County School Board to Decide on Student Discipline in Closed Session

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 4 days ago

The Greene County School Board will meet tomorrow night. The meeting will begin with a closed session to discuss a student expulsion or suspension. Then under old business, the Board...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie Center School Board Considers Bus Training Agreement

The Guthrie Center School Board will meet Monday. The Board will consider for approval a bus training agreement to educate new bus drivers along with considering gym painting bids. The Board will also consider for approval an AEA Purchasing Agreement for nutritional programs, a five year facilities plan, insurance renewal and a policy regarding substitute teachers.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County School Board Approves Expelling High School Student

The Greene County School Board met Wednesday in regular session. The meeting started with an over one hour closed session about student discipline. Following the closed session the Board approved to expel a high school student for one year. Then the Board approved the second reading of a revised board policy about certified employee substitute teachers. The policy reduces the amount of days from 15 to ten for a certified employee substitute teacher to work and receive a classroom teacher’s base salary daily rate of $172 per day. They also agreed that the high school construction class would not build a new home due to not having a buyer up front to pay for the $300,000 home.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Benitz Declared Republican Nominee for Supervisor District Three Following Recount

The recount for the Republican nomination for Greene County Supervisor District Three was done on Friday morning at the Greene County Courthouse Boardroom. Candidate James Hedges submitted a request for a recount following the primary election where he was unofficially defeated by Dan Benitz by six votes. The Recount Board consisted of Hedges’ designee of Bill Allen, Benitz’s designee of Roger Olhausen and their mutually agreed upon third individual with Jim Schleisman.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greene County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
County
Greene County, IA
Local
Iowa Education
Greene County, IA
Education
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Three Dallas County Schools To Be At IHSMTA Showcase Today

Adel-DeSoto-Minburn, Perry and Dallas Center-Grimes students will be performing tonight at the Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards Showcase. For ADM, they will perform “Freaky Friday” which received awards including Distinguished Scene for “Women and Sandwiches,” and Michael Payne received an award for Outstanding Performance in a Principal Role for his performance as Adam.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Extension Talks About Their Brand New Building

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Dallas County has a new home. Regional Director Ann Torbert says the Dallas County Fair Board built the new building right next door to their previous location, which is leased by Dallas County Extension. Torbert says the new facility is twice the size of their previous office which will allow for more classes to be held.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Saturday Deadline For Dallas County Fair Queen Applications

For young women in Dallas County who are interested in vying for Dallas County Fair Queen this year, there are still time left to submit an application. The contest is open to girls who are 16-21 that live in Dallas County, and are involved in their community and school. The winner would have the chance to represent Dallas County at its county fair and participate in the Iowa State Fair Queen contest in August. The Dallas County Fair will take place from July 13th-17th and the Iowa State Fair will begin on August 11th.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance#Ffa
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Tipton Prairie Walk in Greene County

Anyone interested in learning more about the rich history of one of Greene County’s prairie lands are invited to a special outdoor program. Mike Delaney is one of the founding members of the Raccoon River Watershed Association and a college professor who will be leading a walking tour of the Tipton Prairie. Delaney will talk about several features of the prairie including how it formed with the Raccoon River from the Wisconsin Glacier about 12,000 years ago. He will also point out unique plant and animal wildlife.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Cooper’s Chris Henning to be Honored with Award from Practical Farmers

A Greene County resident is a recipient of an award for her agricultural conservation practices. Chris Henning of Cooper was selected to receive the Practical Farmers of Iowa Farmland Owner Legacy Award. This award is given annually to landowners who use their land to get the next generation of farmers started, advance land stewardship and promote long-term sustainability of farm businesses, environmental quality and rural communities.
COOPER, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Residents May Qualify for State Relief From Recent Severe Storms

Some Greene County residents can receive disaster assistance through the state from the recent severe weather incidents. Governor Kim Reynolds announced Greene County, along with Cerro Gordo, Hardin, Mills and Pottawattamie counties through a disaster proclamation for severe weather that happened on June 14th. The proclamation activates the Iowa Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Management Program.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Close to 100 Kids Participated in Greene County’s Fishing Derby

The Greene County Conservation Free Kids Fishing Derby made its first appearance in a couple of years. The event took place this past Sunday at Spring Lake Park. Conservation Director Tanner Scheuermann says there were 75 kids that participated and each received a free fishing pole. He points out the derby was conducted differently this year where each fish a participant caught gained them a ticket to be entered into the drawing for many grand prizes. Parents or guardians then had to take a picture of each fish for verification before a ticket was entered into the drawing.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Adel Partners Chamber Of Commerce Receives T-Mobile Hometown Grant

The Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce was a recent recipient of a T-Mobile Hometown Grant that helps 100 communities in the nation. The T-Mobile Hometown Grant awards up to $50,000 to 100 communities a year in the United States to help them build, rebuild or refresh community spaces that foster local connections. The Adel Chamber received a $41,566 grant from T-Mobile.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
We Are Iowa

Nonprofit providing utility assistance to help families stay cool

DES MOINES, Iowa — While many Iowans might be relaxing in air conditioning right now, not everyone may be in a similar position. That’s why IMPACT Community Action Partnership is working with low-income families to make sure they stay cool this summer. “Many families are concerned of what...
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Reminder: Today is Churdan Day!

A reminder that today is Churdan Day and there’s lots happening in the small Greene County town. The morning festivities include a 5K fun run/walk at 7:30am, along with the 3-on-3 basketball tournament and vendor fair at 9. Then at 10am is the parade, followed by inflatables and a vehicle show at 11am. The Town and Country Band will perform at noon and there will be a sand volleyball tournament as well.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

Two Greene County Residents Charged In Carroll County District Court For Providing False Information During Firearm Purchase

Two Greene County residents face felony charges in Carroll County District Court for allegedly providing false information in order to obtain a firearm. Court records show 47-year-old Nicole Andrea Murphy of Jefferson and 65-year-old Bruce Everett Grundon of Grand Junction are charged with one count each of giving false information when acquiring a pistol or revolver and fraudulent purchase of firearms, class D felonies, that stem from separate incidents. On Feb. 25, Murphy attempted to purchase a 9mm Beretta pistol from a Carroll County retailer and is accused of lying about a previous felony conviction. A similar incident occurred on March 2 when Grundon allegedly did not disclose a 1976 felony conviction from Boone County District Court. Murphy and Grundon both pled not guilty to the charges and are scheduled for trial later this summer. A class D felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines.
GREENE COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy