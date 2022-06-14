ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

EU lawmaker committees object to planned 'green' label for gas, nuclear investments

By Kate Abnett
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
BRUSSELS, June 14 (Reuters) - Two European Parliament committees on Tuesday supported an attempt to stop the EU labelling gas and nuclear energy as climate-friendly investments.

The committee voted in favour of a resolution which attempts to block EU rules that would label gas and nuclear energy investments as sustainable in the EU's so-called "taxonomy".

The full parliament will vote in early July on the resolution. Support from at least half of its 705 lawmakers would block the EU gas and nuclear rules.

