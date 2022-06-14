ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie County, IA

Sunscreen Protection Crucial In Hot Temperatures

By Logan Mantz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs temperatures start to climb and pools and outdoor activities become very popular the Guthrie County Public Health is urging the community to protect themselves. Director Jotham Arber says that sunscreen is...

Keeping Your Home Safe While on Vacation

Summer is the popular time for people to go on vacation, but law enforcement reminds you of ways to keep your home safe while you are traveling. Jefferson Police Chief Mark Clouse says they offer residents a Vacation Home Checklist, where officers can periodically stop by your home to make sure there is nothing suspicious while you are gone. Information such as when you are gone, are your home’s lights on timers, will there be any vehicles on the property or is someone occasionally checking on your home or are allowed to come and go from your property while you’re gone are needed for the checklist.
JEFFERSON, IA
Close to 100 Kids Participated in Greene County’s Fishing Derby

The Greene County Conservation Free Kids Fishing Derby made its first appearance in a couple of years. The event took place this past Sunday at Spring Lake Park. Conservation Director Tanner Scheuermann says there were 75 kids that participated and each received a free fishing pole. He points out the derby was conducted differently this year where each fish a participant caught gained them a ticket to be entered into the drawing for many grand prizes. Parents or guardians then had to take a picture of each fish for verification before a ticket was entered into the drawing.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Good Eggs Days “Old Faces, New Places” Continues On Saturday

The Good Egg Days town celebration in Stuart continues today with activities that start in the morning and last throughout the night. The first activity will start early in the morning at 7am with a breakfast that will support the Stuart Police Departments K9 unit and other community programs in Lawbaugh Park. Then the 5K run and walk will begin with the start and finish line at Lawbaugh Park and people can register before the event starts at 8am.
STUART, IA
Reminder: Today is Churdan Day!

A reminder that today is Churdan Day and there’s lots happening in the small Greene County town. The morning festivities include a 5K fun run/walk at 7:30am, along with the 3-on-3 basketball tournament and vendor fair at 9. Then at 10am is the parade, followed by inflatables and a vehicle show at 11am. The Town and Country Band will perform at noon and there will be a sand volleyball tournament as well.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Stuart Good Egg Days “Old Places, New Faces” Begins Today

The Stuart Good Egg Days “Old Places, New Faces” starts with a fundraiser and many activities today. The events will get going this afternoon at 5pm with the Stuart American Legion Feed which will serve burgers, chips and a dessert option at the shelter in Lawbaugh Park with a free will donation.
STUART, IA
Tipton Prairie Walk in Greene County

Anyone interested in learning more about the rich history of one of Greene County’s prairie lands are invited to a special outdoor program. Mike Delaney is one of the founding members of the Raccoon River Watershed Association and a college professor who will be leading a walking tour of the Tipton Prairie. Delaney will talk about several features of the prairie including how it formed with the Raccoon River from the Wisconsin Glacier about 12,000 years ago. He will also point out unique plant and animal wildlife.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Last Chances To Get Registered For Camp Invention With ADM

A fun camp will begin on Monday with the Adel-DeSoto-Minburn School District and time is running out to get registered. Camp Invention will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from June 20th-24th and will be at the ADM Middle School. The cost to participate is $245 and is meant for children entering kindergarten through sixth grade. You can save $30 with two siblings and $40 when registering three or more siblings.
ADEL, IA
Reminder: BACooN Ride Makes Its Way Through Dallas County Today

While motorists are out and about in Dallas County today they should be aware of bicyclists with the 2022 BACooN Ride. The ride will take place throughout much of Dallas County as bicyclists will make a 71-mile loop along the Raccoon River Valley Trail. Sheriff Chad Leonard says one of the most important things is for bicyclists and motorists to respect each other’s right of way.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
County
Guthrie County, IA
Adair Sesquicentennial Celebrations Continues With Friday Slate Of Activities

The Adair Sesquicentennial Celebration will continue today with a full slate of fun activities. The day will start with a good shepherd youth bake mission trip fundraiser at Exchange State Bank from 11am until 3pm. Then in the afternoon there will be a chance to play old fashion games for the “day play” at Adair City Park from 1-3pm and then a quilt show will take place at the Presbyterian Church from 2-4pm.
ADAIR, IA
Road Closure Begins Monday In Dallas County

Dallas County motorists will see the effects of a road closure that will begin on Monday and last through the week. There will be a closure west of Adel on 280th Street from J Avenue to P58 (K Avenue) that will begin at 7 a.m. on Monday and last until 5 p.m. on Friday for a culvert replacement and the project completion is weather dependent.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Dallas County Extension Talks About Their Brand New Building

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Dallas County has a new home. Regional Director Ann Torbert says the Dallas County Fair Board built the new building right next door to their previous location, which is leased by Dallas County Extension. Torbert says the new facility is twice the size of their previous office which will allow for more classes to be held.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Guthrie Center School Board Considers Bus Training Agreement

The Guthrie Center School Board will meet Monday. The Board will consider for approval a bus training agreement to educate new bus drivers along with considering gym painting bids. The Board will also consider for approval an AEA Purchasing Agreement for nutritional programs, a five year facilities plan, insurance renewal and a policy regarding substitute teachers.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
Lynn Menz Next Up for Author Talk Series with Jefferson Library

The Jefferson Public Library is continuing its Author Talk Series with a returning guest this month. Library Director Jane Millard says on Tuesday Lynn Menz will discuss his two books, including “Maui: Its Call, Its Magic” and “Observations from a Questioning Mind.” The book he wrote about Maui is based on his visit to the island with his wife and what he learned about the area and the magical experiences he had. The other book is about the journeys he has had in his life and shares his thoughts and experiences. These two books follow his first published book in 2013, “Ramblings from the Upper Deck.”
JEFFERSON, IA
Softball Rams home tonight with Ogden

It’s Ogden visiting Greene County tonight in non-conference high school softball. The action is a JV/varsity doubleheader at the City Diamond on E. Lincolnway in Jefferson. Coach Tom Kennedy’s Rams are coming off a 6-0 victory at home on Wednesday night vs. Heart of Iowa Activities Conference rival South Hamilton (Jewell) and stand at 6-9 overall. The Bulldogs were 5-13 prior to a Thursday doubleheader with Earlham.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Field Set for Perry Softball’s Trip to Roland Story Tourney

The Perry softball team will play four games over the next couple of days as the Jayettes travel to Roland Story for the annual Kiwanis Tournament. Perry will play Gilbert at 10:30 Friday morning and Benton at 2:30. Saturday, the Jayettes take on Esterville Lincoln Central at 4:00 and Boone at 6:00.
PERRY, IA
Greene County Sheriff’s Report June 16-17, 2022

12:18am: Dale Ganoe 44 of Jefferson was booked into the jail for domestic abuse assault 3rd or subsequent offense. 1:39am: A deputy investigated a barking dog complaint in the 600 block of State Street, Grand Junction. 4:51am: A deputy investigated a car deer accident on N Avenue near 210th Street....
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Adel Partners Chamber Of Commerce Receives T-Mobile Hometown Grant

The Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce was a recent recipient of a T-Mobile Hometown Grant that helps 100 communities in the nation. The T-Mobile Hometown Grant awards up to $50,000 to 100 communities a year in the United States to help them build, rebuild or refresh community spaces that foster local connections. The Adel Chamber received a $41,566 grant from T-Mobile.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA

