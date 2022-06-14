ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Factbox-Three key races in South Carolina, Nevada midterm primaries

By Jason Lange
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NJuem_0gA7Gxis00

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Voters in South Carolina and Nevada were picking candidates for the U.S. Congress and other offices in primaries on Tuesday, testing former President Donald Trump’s power over the Republican Party ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Maine and North Dakota also held nomination contests. Here are three key races:

SOUTH CAROLINA’S 7TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

U.S. Representative Tom Rice, one of the few Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, lost his re-election bid on Tuesday. Trump-backed challenger Russell Fry, a state lawmaker who assailed Rice during the campaign for his impeachment vote, defeated the incumbent 51% to 25%, according to Edison Research. The seat is expected to be an easy Republican win in the November general election.

SOUTH CAROLINA’S 1ST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

The power of Trump’s endorsement took a knock with U.S. Representative Nancy Mace beating Trump-backed Katie Arrington, a former state representative. Mace had irked Trump last year with a public statement that Congress should consider censuring him for his role in the Capitol riot. Mace also refused to back Republican efforts to challenge the 2020 presidential election results. Newly drawn district boundaries have led analysts to view her seat as safely Republican in November.

NEVADA SECRETARY OF STATE

The Republican nominating contest for Nevada’s top election official features former state assemblyman Jim Marchant. He has said he would have refused to certify Trump’s presidential election loss in Nevada, citing a false allegation that it was stolen from Trump.

Marchant’s top competitor in the race could be former state Senator Jesse Haw, who has said Nevada’s voting rules make it easy to cheat. Haw has called for an end to Nevada’s practice of sending mail ballots to every voter, while Marchant proposes the state ditch vote-counting machines in favor of hand-counting ballots. The winner will face Democrat Cisco Aguilar, a former aide to former U.S. Senator Harry Reid, in what could be a close November contest.

Comments / 27

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Elections
State
Washington State
State
North Dakota State
State
Maine State
Local
Nevada Government
State
South Carolina State
The Independent

Here are the five House Republicans who broke ranks and voted for gun control

Five Republicans joined almost every Democrat in the House of Representatives to pass legislation that would prevent people who pose a danger to themselves or others from obtaining a firearm. The House voted on Wednesday for the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act, which would set up a procedure to allow for federal courts to issue extreme risk protection orders, which prevent people who pose a threat either to themselves or to other people from obtaining a firearm. Family members or law enforcement officers would be allowed to petition for a such an order. Many states have so-called “red-flag...
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Reid
Person
Katie Arrington
Person
Tom Rice
Person
Jim Marchant
Person
Russell Fry
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Nancy Mace
Rolling Stone

‘Very Strong’ Evidence: Why a Federal Judge Wants a Top Jan. 6 Defendant Jailed Until Trial

Click here to read the full article. Enrique Tarrio — the national chairman of the Proud Boys during the events of Jan. 6, 2021 — will stay in jail pending his trial on charges that he led a conspiracy to obstruct the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College. Federal District Judge Timothy Kelly ruled on May 27, that “the evidence against Tarrio [is] very strong,” including that Tarrio “approved of and took credit for the events of the day.” Weighing whether to grant Tarrio bail, the judge pointed to the fact that he has “seven adult arrests that have...
Salon

Georgia prosecutor says she has evidence to prove "criminal intent" in Trump election fraud: report

Former president Donald J Trump holds a Save America rally in Perry, GA, United States on September 25, 2021. (Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Appearing on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance explained that Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis has a leg up on other investigations into Donald Trump's attempts to steal the 2020 presidential election when it comes to proving the former president knew he was breaking the law.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Georgia election results: Trump foe Brian Kemp wins primary as Herschel Walker secures GOP Senate nom

Key primaries in several US states today saw high-profile Republican candidates facing off against each other and in some cases trying to triumph over rivals endorsed by Donald Trump.In Georgia, incumbent Governor Brian Kemp won a decisive victory over his main challenger, Trump endorsee David Perdue, whose campaign failed to catch fire despite the ex-president’s interventions. Mr Trump’s former deputy, Mike Pence, campaigned for Mr Kemp.The state’s GOP senate primary saw the nomination of controversial ex-footballer Herschel Walker, a very popular grassroots figure coaxed into the race by Trump himself whose sometimes erratic behaviour, business dealings and history of...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Factbox Three#The U S Congress#The Republican Party#Republican#Edison Research#State
Salon

New email shows Trump campaign ordered fake Georgia electors to plot in “complete secrecy”

Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) There were several states that attempted to replace the electors chosen by voters in the 2020 election. It was part of a plot by former President Donald Trump's campaign and legal team to somehow overthrow the election simply by having supporters push their way into the rooms where the electors were.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Republican senator caught on his phone at opening of emotional hearing into domestic terrorism and Buffalo massacre

A Texas Republican senator was spotted using his phone while witnesses gave their opening statements at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday called in response to the massacre in Buffalo, New York.John Cornyn was seen looking down and scrolling on his device while a former US district attorney gave his remarks to the panel.Senators are meeting to discuss a rise in domestic terrorism including attacks by the far-right wing, including white supremacists and Islamophobic incidents. The Buffalo shooting is thought to have been committed by an 18-year-old who espoused the racist “white replacement theory”.Mr Cornyn has...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Reuters

Reuters

478K+
Followers
340K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy