Cyberpunk Edgerunners: Anime Protagonist Was Referenced in the Game Two Years Ago

By Ryan Dinsdale
IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProtagonist David Martinez of the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime series has been referenced inside Cyberpunk 2077 from its launch day in 2020. As spotted by @Vesn4_ on Twitter (below), a drink called The David Martinez can be purchased from the Afterlife bar in Night City. While that doesn't seem too exciting, fans...

IGN

Opinion: Is The Last of Us Remake Worth $70?

It may have not been a total surprise thanks to leaks more than a year ago, and sadly on the very morning of its reveal, but a remake of the 2013 masterpiece The Last of Us is officially coming to PS5 this September, with a PC release to follow. The remake of Naughty Dog’s epic PS3 action-horror game is visually a big step up from the remastered version released in 2014 for PlayStation 4. That’s because this remake isn’t just a simple uprezzed, slightly revamped port running on PlayStation 5. The Last of Us Part 1, as it’s officially called, features fully redone character models and environments, tons of improved textures, improved animations, 60 FPS performance, new accessibility features, and new combat options and revamped enemy AI building off the work done in The Last of Us Part 2. Awesome! This means it will not only look much better than any of the previous versions of the game, but the gameplay will be slightly different, too. Or dynamic, as the marketing departments love to say. But the big question is: is The Last of Us remake actually worth your $70?
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Every Square Enix Game in Development

In 2003 two of Japan’s most prolific video game publishers, Square and Enix, joined forces, bringing classic RPG series Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest under the same roof. Nearly two decades later, those franchises remain two pillars of Square Enix — pillars on which it has built a diverse, ever-expanding portfolio of games.
VIDEO GAMES
