It’s week 2 of Where’s Deena Dino weekly contest and she is making the most of the summer so far. See if you can guess her location based on the clues below. Deena has wandered onto 446 acres full of flowers, plants and trees. She found an herb garden, a children’s garden and lots of lovely paths winding through the woods. She even found these columns that date back to 1826 and used to be part of the United States Capitol. Where’s Deena?

HANOVER, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO