Call of Duty: Warzone fans piece together new Resurgence map

By Iain Harris
 5 days ago

Call of Duty: Warzone fans have come together to piece together a new Resurgence map ahead of Season 4’s launch.

Activision got the ball rolling with some teases this week as content creators and streamers started receiving slices of cake with a part of a new map printed on top of it. That gave the community part of the puzzle, though the remaining pieces came in response to a light riddle on Twitter. Once everyone had all the details they needed, a new Resurgence map called Fortune’s Keep swiftly came together.

Activision has posted the finished map to Twitter, so you don’t have to go too far to find it. Warzone’s Fortune Keep’s map appears similar to Rebirth Island, being somewhat smaller than Verdansk at first glance. That said, you still have plenty of points of interest to check out. Town, Overlook, and Graveyard are clustered to the left side of the map, while you can find areas like Winery, Camp, and Lighthouse with more space between them over to the right side.

See more

Activision hasn’t offered a firm release date on the new map, though we imagine it’ll arrive with Warzone Pacific Season 4.

The developers introduced Warzone’s Resurgence game mode sometime after the battle royale’s launch. It takes the typical last man standing formula and shrinks it in size. You’ve only got around 40 players in each game, the Gulag is gone, and the game is only lost when everyone on your team is out.

While a lot of chatter is turning to the upcoming Call of Duty: Warzone 2 , there’s still plenty to come for the original game.

Check out our Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 guide for everything we know on the next game in the series.

