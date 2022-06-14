This Alibaba Competitor Undertakes Aggressive Job Cuts Across Multiple Southeast Asian Markets

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") VOYG VYGVF UCD today announced that the Company signed a non-binding term sheet with Alameda Research to secure a revolving line of credit providing Voyager with access to further capital. The Company pursued this term sheet considering the current crypto market conditions. The proceeds of the credit facility are intended to be used to safeguard customer assets in light of current market volatility and only if such use is needed. Voyager is putting the facility in place to better serve and protect its customers.

