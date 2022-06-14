ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, GA

Vertical farming company investment creates new jobs

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA – An industry-leading vertical farming company will invest $120 million creating 150 new jobs to meet local produce demand. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that 80 Acres Farms, an industry-leading vertical farming company, will create 150 new jobs in Newton County. The $120 million investment in Covington, Georgia, will help...

