Think you don’t need to plan for a disaster where you live? Many families in Midland County would likely disagree. It has been two years since the region suffered a major blow in May 2020 when record rainfall swelled Sanford Lake and the Tittabawassee River in the central part of the state. The subsequent failure of two local dams caused floodwaters to gush into nearby communities, including the city of Midland — prompting thousands of residents to evacuate.

MIDLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO