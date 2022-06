This is the rundown for Radio Boston for June 16. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Following an investigation started this past April, the Federal Transit Administration handed down a report on the safety of the MBTA. It found numerous concerns, from maintenance trains that have been out of service for months, to a staggeringly high percentage of train operators and inspectors overworked and out of certification to do their jobs. We dive into the report.

