The way this heat and the last few years have been, Americans are planning more and more summer vacations this year. According to Wallet Hub, nearly 80% of Americans plan to travel in 2022. The only question that remains, is where do they plan to go? From out of the country, to new states, to road trips, Americans are getting out of the house this year.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO