Mercy Medical Center to raise funds for new Palliative Care Unit

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mercy Medical Center officials are announcing plans for a fund-raising event to create a Palliative Care Unit.

Having been diagnosed with cancer, Yee sought treatment at the Sister Caritas Cancer Center at Mercy Medical Center, where he established a close working relationship with Dr. Glynn, his oncologist.

Sarah Yee approached hospital leaders about creating a palliative care area after experiencing the high quality, compassionate care Yee received until his passing last year. “She has a clear understanding of the difficulties you and your loved one face when suffering from a serious illness, and she wants to ensure that more people have access to that same level of care and individual attention when it’s most needed,” said Bitsoli.

The new care unit will benefit the local community and honor Andy Yee, a longtime friend and supporter of the hospital. Mercy leaders, state and local officials will gather to discuss ways to raise funds to help defray the cost of the project.

Dr. Glynn and Ms. Laurie Loiacono, MD, Chief of Critical Care, will oversee the Andy Yee Palliative Care Unit on the fifth floor of Mercy Medical Center.

The Unit will be designed to provide a soothing space for end of life care for patients and families, also for patients with chronic illnesses, who require pain and symptom management.

