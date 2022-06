In context: For the past two years, the chip shortage has been a thorn in the side of many companies operating in the tech and automotive industries. A simple solution to the problem doesn't exist, but chipmakers are currently exploring all options to diversify their supply chain and expand capacity. The EU looks increasingly attractive as a manufacturing hub thanks to its efforts to rejuvenate the semiconductor industry in the region and reduce its reliance on chip imports.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO