ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Voices: I’m 19 like Love Island’s Gemma Owen – and I would never date a 27-year-old

By Isabelle Joshi
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2crYz9_0gA7Bh1X00

How big is too big when it comes to age gap relationship s ? I have some opinions, after watching Gemma Owen from Love Island recently become entangled with Davide Sanclimenti , who’s 27. Like Gemma, I am 19. And I would never date a 27-year-old.

We’ve also recently seen Gemma’s ex-boyfriend Jacques O’Neill enter the villa. It was revealed that the pair dated for eight months and broke up a year and a half ago; but Jacques is 23, which means she must’ve been dating him when she was 16 and he was 20 .

Davide claims he is “ready to settle down”, and is currently making waves after dumping Gemma for Ekin-Su, who’s 27 like him (Gemma, in turn, went off at the recoupling with Luca, who’s 23), but the entire situation has made me consider a key issue: if I’m not anywhere near ready to settle down at 19, then is Gemma ? Really? And if she isn’t, then what is she doing on Love Island ?

Here’s my perspective, as someone the exact same age as Gemma is now : being only 19, I know for a fact I have not lived my life to the fullest extent. I’ve only ever experienced young love that ended over Snapchat at 17 – and silly situations with guys I met during freshers’ week at university. Does Gemma genuinely believe she is going to find true love and satisfaction with Davide, a man eight years older than her – and is that even what she wants?

I understand her physical attraction to him – and maybe there’s something in the fact that older men can have greater financial stability in comparison to men closer to us in age. I’ve found older guys generally try to win younger women over by being “endearing” and complimentary.

But in my experience, that’s where the attraction ends – and simply becomes unrealistic. I simply don’t have much in common with an older man, compared to, say, someone three years older than I am. We won’t have experienced the same music, the same pop culture, TV or basic life events – the sort of stuff that builds the foundation for a substantial relationship.

With men my own age, or just a few years older, I can discuss the awful trends of 2016, the memes circulating at the time, and the life of pandemic schooling. I wouldn’t be able to share any of those profound experiences with someone eight years older. They wouldn’t understand the struggle of doing A-Levels in a pandemic, or what it was like navigating university life for the first time via Zoom.

Gemma turned 19 in May 2022, making me a mere five months older than her. This means she finished primary school, secondary school and her GCSEs all at the same age as I did. Surely she feels as young as I do? Why wouldn’t she? I still feel as if I completed my A-Levels last week, and often forget I am an adult. I’m definitely not ready to settle down. Perhaps at 27, I would be. But that’s a long, long way off.

At this moment in time, my biggest dreams and aspirations are to finish my degree, continue having the best time with my friends and travelling. Being 27 feels so far away from anything I am used to – I can’t even contemplate trying to compare childhood stories and events to someone of that age.

That doesn’t mean age gaps can’t ever work, of course – they have existed for years. We’ve seen numerous celebrity examples: like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who have 11 years between them; or Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (20 years). It clearly works for them, so there must be some compatibility there.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

But I keep coming back to the simple fact that at 19, I don’t even know what I want in a relationship, and neither do my friends. And if we don’t know yet, then how similar can those desires really be to whatever a 27-year-old wants? Those eight formative years between us hold so much time and change – both in ourselves as individuals, and in the world around us. It would be no real surprise, surely, if the common ground that most relationships are built on would be harder to find.

Another factor is the power shift within a larger age gap relationship. Age is a powerful tool, and I often find myself assuming people older than me naturally know more and have more power. This might not always be true, but the feeling is there. So, when this translates into relationships, couldn’t it be dangerous? I can’t stop myself worrying that an older man might take control and power in the relationship in a way that would leave it unequal. And I worry it would lead to more serious issues further down the line.

All I know is that at 19, I am way more focused on having fun and working on myself, going on drives with my friends – and living my life to the fullest – without having to think about a future that feels light years away (even if it’s only eight years in reality).

I hope to be a different person at 27, but also one who doesn’t regret growing up at my own pace, having fun and making mistakes – and being as young and as silly as possible while I still can. I just hope Gemma Owen gets to do the same.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Love Island review - Thursday: Move over Gemma, it’s Ekin-Su Island now

Last week, viewers including Susanna Reid were left wondering, is it Love Island or Gemma Owen Island? The daughter of the former England footballer seemed to be at the centre of every story – every story, that is, until the hurricane that is Ekin-Su whirled into the villa and grabbed the series by the scruff of the neck. In the latest episode, the Turkish actor reaches her reality TV crescendo by crawling onto the villa balcony for a clandestine kiss with new boy Jay.The moment injects the show with some much-needed drama after an ambling first two weeks. Sadly,...
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

Judith Light From ‘Who’s The Boss?’ Is 73, Lives Away From Husband, Focuses On Career

For eight seasons, Who’s the Boss? introduced audiences to a crowd of engaging characters played by actors both with impressive resumes and who were rising in the ranks. Of particular prominence was Judith Light, who played Angela Robinson Bower, responsible for allowing Tony Micelli to initiate the big start to this unique plot. This was certainly a powerful addition to her filmography but it was not her first – or last – big, standout role. What has she been doing since the series ended?
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Kate Middleton channels Pretty Woman at Ascot as heatwave hits

The Duchess of Cambridge channelled Julia Roberts’ Pretty Woman character at the Royal Ascot races on Friday as she donned a polka-dot dress for the royal carriage procession.Kate Middleton wore a white, high-neck polka-dot dress for the occasion, and matched it with a brown hat with a white flower detail.In the 1990 film, Roberts’ character Vivian wears a brown polka-dot dress to the races, with a white hat and brown ribbon.Kate’s exact Alessandra Rich dress isn’t available to buy, but the designer does have a range of other similar styles to shop. This polka dot wrap dress (£1,205, Farfetch.com) is...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Rosie Huntington Whiteley
Person
Jason Statham
The Independent

Paul McCartney didn’t play on one Beatles song because he’d had a fight with John, Paul and George

Paul McCartney didn’t only write many of The Beatles’ greatest songs, but he played bass on them too.However, there was one song he passed up the opportunity to play on – not because he didn’t like it, but due to a fight he’d had with some of his bandmates.Reminiscing on the time the band recorded Revolver track “She Said, She Said”, McCartney, who turns 80 today (18 June), told Many Years from Now: “I’m not sure, but I think it was one of the only Beatle records I never played on.”He continued: “I think we’d had a barney or...
MUSIC
The Independent

Smile from Duchess of Cambridge as she appears to back Ascot winner

The Duchess of Cambridge was left open-mouthed with joy when she appeared to pick a Royal Ascot winner.Kate looked at a guest in the royal box in shock after Perfect Power won the Commonwealth Cup, and William came over to his wife grinning.The couple shared a few more glances before they disappeared, presumably for the royal to collect her winnings.Wearing a polka dot Alessandra Rich dress, Kate mirrored a look from yesteryear when Diana, Princess of Wales wore a similar outfit to Ascot in 1988.William and Kate have not attended the Berkshire meet for a number of years and received...
SPORTS
The Independent

Voices: ​​I’m almost 25, I’ve never been in a relationship and thought I’d be married by now – what happened?

In September, I’ll be turning 25, and if I’m honest, I thought my life would be worlds away from what it’s like today. Painfully (or comfortably) single, never been kissed and around 400 Tinder matches down the line (over a period of six years… not that I’m counting), I guess you could say that I envisioned my life to be something a little different.An avid reader of romance novels and the trope that sees an introverted girl fall for a guy in a bookshop, I guess I expected my life to resemble a book when I hit my twenties. But...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

‘Calling it memorable doesn’t do the night justice’: Paul McCartney fans react after Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi join him on stage

Fans have expressed their gratitude after Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi joined Paul McCartney on stage last night (16 June) for the final date of his North American tour.The performance at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, saw Springsteen join McCartney on stage to sing his Born in the USA classic “Glory Days” and The Beatles’ “I Wanna Be Your Man”.Bon Jovi also made a special appearance to sing “Happy Birthday” to McCartney, who will celebrate his 80th birthday tomorrow (18 June).The two later rejoined the stage for a celebratory encore, which featured a Springsteen version...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

‘I’m in good hands’: Kate Middleton makes sweet comment about William when asked about Princess of Wales title

Kate Middleton had a sweet reaction to a fan who paid her a meaningful compliment during a visit to Wales earlier this month.On 4 June, the Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise trip to Cardiff Castle alongside the Duke of Cambridge and their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in honour of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.In one heartfelt moment – which was captured by Twitter user @hellen3030 – a woman is seen shaking Kate’s hand and offering her a few words of encouragement. “You’re going to be a brilliant Princess of Wales,” she said.The duchess replied:...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez introduces child to stage for special duet using gender-neutral pronouns

Jennifer Lopez referred to her child using gender-neutral pronouns ahead of duet at a concert this week.The singer performed on Thursday (16 June) in Los Angeles, and welcomed Emme Maribel Muñiz, 14, to the stage at the LA Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala.Lopez called Emme “my favourite duet partner”, telling the crowd: “The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won’t. So this is a very special occasion. “They are very, very busy, booked and pricey,” she joked, adding: “They cost...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Khloe Kardashian says she is ‘not seeing a soul’ amid dating rumours

Khloe Kardashian has shut down rumours that she is dating another basketball player, adding that she is focusing on her daughter and herself for the time being.The reality star responded to an Instagram fan account that posted messages claiming she was “seeing another NBA player”.It comes after recent episodes of The Kardashians, the famous family’s new reality series, showed how her ex-partner Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal unfolded.The caption of the post read: “Who knows if this is true and I know she doesn’t need anyone but I CANNOT WAIT for her to have someone like Kravis (a joint name...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Lauren Graham and Peter Krause ‘quietly’ split after more than a decade

Actors Lauren Graham and Peter Krause have broken up after more than a decade together.A representative for the Gilmore Girls star confirmed the split to People and said that the pair “quietly ended their relationship last year”.Graham, 55, and Krause, 56, have been dating since 2010 while starring as brother and sister on the family comedy-drama series Parenthood.However, they have known each other for much longer, having first met in 1995 on the set of Caroline in the City.They kept their relationship largely out of the public eye and have only been pictured together on the red carpet a handful...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Joely Richardson: ‘I got to be young, I got to be middle-aged, and now I’m on the other side of it’

Joely Richardson keeps interrupting me. She does it fabulously. We’re at an outdoor cafe near London’s Television Centre, talking about her new drama Suspect. She’s one of a murderer’s row of thespians who may or may not have dunnit. Channel 4 is still keeping the finale under lock and key, I say, so we can’t talk about the ending. “The denouement!” she interjects. But hypothetically... “Ha ha! ‘Hypothetically, what’s the ending?’ You’re gooood! And doing it all so innocently, hoping I’ll reveal everything.” But – I continue my sleuthing – hypothetically, have you ever played... “Horrible characters?” Well, wrong ’uns......
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth explains one condition he had for saying yes to movie

Chris Hemsworth has revealed he had one condition when it came to starring in Thor: Love and Thunder.The Australian actor, who can currently be seen in Netflix film Spiderhead, will play the superhero character once again in the forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) release.It will be his fourth standalone film after Thor (2011), Thor: The Dark World (2013) and Thor: Ragnarok (2017).According to Hemsworth, though, he would have considered saying no to the new film if it hadn’t been for Ragnarok director Taika Waititi deciding to return.“I don't know that I would've done another if Taika hadn't said yes,...
MOVIES
The Independent

Voices: I’ve just become a dad for the first time – should I be worried?

This is my very first Father’s Day as a dad. My partner has just given birth, so the end is nigh. Or so everyone seems to be telling me. “Say goodbye to your sleep and relaxing days, mate,” my friend said to me – encouragingly, I think. Others had far more ominous warnings. Some people even grimaced as they congratulated us on the news.I’m starting to think that the real reason people don’t want to have kids isn’t climate change or the cost, but the stress. Having children and looking after them seems impossibly complicated in the modern era. Every...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Voices: This Father’s Day, I have one piece of advice for you

I can’t remember celebrating Father’s Day all that much growing up. Although I do recall standing on my tiptoes to assist my siblings with bland scrambled eggs on toast (which he would proceed to cover in a thick layer of salt) and making cards with crayon drawings, glitter and pipe cleaners, it was never the all-singing, all-dancing affair it is for so many these days.That said, I have one notable Father’s Day memory. It was a particularly balmy summer’s day, and I had presented him with a CD of The Seekers’ greatest hits – his cassette had mysteriously disappeared after...
CELEBRATIONS
The Independent

Spiderhead: Netflix users express confusion after watching new Chris Hemsworth movie

Netflix users are expressing confusion following the release of new movie Spiderhead.The thriller, based on George Saunders’ dystopian short story Escape from Spiderhead, was added to the streaming service on Friday (18 June). It follows two inmates who form a connection while grappling with their pasts in a state-of-the-art prison run by a visionary who experiments on his subjects using mind-altering drugs.The film shot to the top of Netflix’s worldwide charts just one day after release.However, viewers are confused as to why they only heard about the film on its day of release.After all, Netflix had many selling points...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Squid Game season 2: Lee Jung-jae makes worrying statement about ‘unnecessary’ follow-up

Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae has worried fans who are complaining a second season is “unnecessary”.Earlier this month, Netflix officially announced a follow-up to its most successful show would be happening, with CEO Ted Sarandos saying: “The Squid Game universe has just begun.”However, fans have expressed their concern that season two won’t match the quality of the original, which took the world by storm when it was released in September 2022, believing that it is merely an attempt to cash in on its huge success.In a feature after the season two announcement, The Gamer ran a feature headlined: “Squid...
TV SERIES
The Independent

New photo of Prince William and children released to celebrate Father’s Day

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released a new photograph of Prince William and their three children to mark Father’s Day.The image shows William beaming with his arms around Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, seven, while Prince Louis sits atop his shoulders.The Duke is wearing a khaki-coloured polo T-shirt and the children, who are in the midst of laughing, are dressed in camouflage print as well as navy and white tops.It was posted on the Duke and Duchess’ official Twitter account, where they wished a Happy Father’s Day to fathers and grandfathers all over the world.Taken during a...
WORLD
The Independent

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge release heart-warming Father’s Day photograph

The Duke of Cambridge has released a heart-warming Father’s Day photograph of him laughing with his children during a family holiday.William is pictured with his arms around Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, seven, while four-year-old Prince Louis sits on his shoulders.Kensington Palace said the photograph was taken in Jordan in autumn 2021, and they are pictured with a rocky, sand-coloured backdrop.William is smiling widely while the children have cheeky open-mouthed grins.The duke and his eldest son are wearing casual, khaki-coloured outfits, and the younger children are dressed in navy and white tops.Kate and William’s children appear in high spirits,...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

701K+
Followers
227K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy