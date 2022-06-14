ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Man killed in early morning shooting in Miami

By Amanda Batchelor
Click10.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI – Miami police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood early Tuesday morning. According to Officer Kiara Delva, a department spokesperson, officers responded to the area of Southwest 12th Court and Eighth Street around 3:45...

www.local10.com

Related
NBC Miami

Man in Critical Condition After Shooting on Rickenbacker Causeway: Police

A man was rushed to the hospital Saturday morning after a shooting on the Rickenbacker Causeway near William Powell Bridge. Miami-Dade police responded to a person shot at 3000 Rickenbacker Causeway, near William Powell Bridge at around 4:30 a.m. Officers said the victim was a man in his 20s and...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Man shot near Rickenbacker Causeway

MIAMI - A man was shot near the Rickenbacker Causeway on Saturday morning. Authorities said the shooting happened at around 4 a.m. and described the victim as a man in his 20s. He was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. The motive of the shooting is unclear. Police continue to investigate. 
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police identify and arrest suspect involved in fatal shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police identified and arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting in Miami. It all began Tuesday morning after detectives found the body of the victim near Southwest 12th Court and Eighth Street. During their investigation, police recovered the victim’s cell phone at...
MIAMI, FL
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
foxsports640.com

Miami area man dies in police-involved shooting

Authorities in Miami are currently investigating a police-involved shooting that left one person dead. The incident occurred Wednesday at an apartment complex located at 8002 SW 149th Avenue. Officials say…
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Teen Charged in Deadly Hit-and-Run Crash in Plantation

A hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Plantation over a year ago has resulted in the arrest of a 19-year-old Lauderhill man. Jaden Perry had just turned 18 about three weeks before he got behind the wheel of a 2017 Mercedes Benz C300 on Feb. 1, 2021, according to the arrest report.
PLANTATION, FL
NBC Miami

Suspect in 2020 Miami-Dade Shooting That Killed 7-Year-Old Takes Plea Deal

One of two men charged in the 2020 shooting that killed a 7-year-old girl in Miami-Dade has accepted a plea deal that gives him a 30-year prison sentence. Antonio Robinson agreed to the deal Friday after he was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder in the July 2020 drive-by shooting that killed Alana Washington and left three other people including a 2-year-old wounded.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

One missing, several injured after boat crash in Key Biscayne

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people, including two children, were rushed to the hospital and one man went missing at sea after two boats crashed in Key Biscayne. 7News cameras captured first responders on the scene. This all happened near Nixon Beach just before 11 p.m., Friday. According to...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Area Realtor Arrested For DUI In Boynton Beach

COPS: Agent Backs Into Other Vehicle, Admits To Drinking Vodka. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County Real Estate Agent Gale O’Brien is facing a DUI charge after she allegedly backed her Mercedes C300 into another vehicle, stumbled, and admitted to drinking vodka […] The article OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Area Realtor Arrested For DUI In Boynton Beach appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Woman Accused of Pointing Gun at Carload of Kids in Road Rage Incident

Two carloads of kids and a pregnant woman found themselves in the middle of a road rage incident in Hallandale Beach, resulting in the arrest of an armed mother, police said. Annel Azucena Frias, 36, was driving a Cadillac Escalade and exiting Interstate 95 onto Hallandale Beach Boulevard Thursday morning when she almost collided with another car, according to the arrest report.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Man Shot to Death in Southwest Miami Intersection: Police

Police are investigating an early morning shooting in a southwest Miami intersection that left one man dead. Miami Police responded to the scene near the 1300 block of Southwest 8th Street just before 4 a.m. after receiving an alert of shots fired in the area. Officers found a man in...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Police Shooting Investigated in Kendall

Miami-Dade Police are investigating after an officer opened fire Wednesday night at an apartment complex in Kendall. A large presence of law enforcement responded to the 8000 block of SW 149th Avenue. Police have only said it was an officer-involved shooting. There was no information on what led up to...
KENDALL, FL
CBS Miami

Deadly shooting in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI – Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting Tuesday night in southwest Miami-Dade.According to Miami-Dade PD, it all began at around 7 p.m. when they received a call from a nearby business of shots fired. Officers rushed to the scene at the intersection of SW 142 Avenue and SW 140 Street, where they found a male in his 20s already dead. They say the victim was shot multiple times. People working in the area told CBS4's Bobeth Yates they heard multiple rounds of rapid gunfire over and over.Police found no one else at the scene and said they have few leads right now."At this moment, homicide is conducting their investigation. They will be doing an area canvas to see which businesses do have cameras," said MDPD spokesperson Luis Sierra. "As the investigation progresses, we'll of course let the public know the status of it." If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade fugitive accused of fraud awaits extradition after arrest in Spain

MIAMI – A woman who was accused of defrauding a 93-year-old man in Hialeah was arrested in Spain after being on the run for about a year, authorities reported on Friday. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office confirmed the extradition unit was working with the U.S. Marshals and other federal agencies to bring Hadee Toledo back for prosecution.
HIALEAH, FL

