According to reports, Arsenal are planning to embark on a 'spending spree' this week as they prepare to spend £70m to bring two targets to the Emirates. According to Simon Jones of the Daily Mail, Arsenal will return this week for Gabriel Jesus and Lisandro Martinez. Arsenal have already had bids rebuffed for both players but are confident of completing deals that would see both join Mikel Arteta's team.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 46 MINUTES AGO