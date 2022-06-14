ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat Advisory Continues: Chance for Severe Weather Tonight and Tomorrow

By Tom Robinson
(Des Moines) The Heat Advisory continues for parts of southwest Iowa today, with gusty winds and a chance for severe thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow.

The Heat Advisory remains in effect until 7:00 p.m. heat indexes are expected to reach 105 degrees this afternoon.

Thunderstorms return to the region this evening into the overnight hours on Wednesday. There is some potential for severe weather, with large hail and damaging wind gusts as the primary threats. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible.

Additional thunderstorms, some severe, are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening.

