Prosecutor's office probe death of 21-month-old at New Jersey day care

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office is probing the death of a 21-month-old who was dropped off last Tuesday at Step by Step day care in Clifton.

According to day care workers, the child never woke up from her nap.

But the child's mother, Isabel Negrey, is debating that. She says she received an update about her daughter waking up and getting a diaper change through an app the day care uses to keep parents updated about their children.

She says the alerts were gone from the app the following day.