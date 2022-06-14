ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Designer Athena Gronti Creates Quilt from G-Star Raw’s Waste

By Angela Velasquez
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Ykbq_0gA79XB600

Click here to read the full article.

Greek artist Athena Gronti is the latest young talent to turn G-Star Raw denim waste and deadstock into an art object.

Gronti’s “Ariadne’s Thread” quilt is part of the Dutch denim brand’s “The Art of Raw” program, a collaborative project that explores the endless possibilities of denim.

Pulling inspiration from “Ariadne’s Thread,” a Greek myth in which the princess of Crete helped her beloved hero escape from a  labyrinth using a thread, Gronti created a textile quilt that showcases the various textures of denim. The fabric is rough in some places and soft in others. Intricate stitching and abstract shapes add dimension.

Gronti combine disciplines such as photography and illustration within her work. Textiles, however, have a sentimental value to the designer as her grandmother was a seamstress, embroidering and using a sewing machine throughout her childhood.

“For me, it’s this parallel that I am the person to hold the beginning of the yarn for the viewer, leading them into the rich history of the material,” she said. “Denim is like the water of textiles to me. It’s crazy, it has so many paradoxes and can really change into such a wide variety of shapes and qualities.”

G-Star Raw launched The Art of Raw in May as a monthly art platform that calls on young designers to channel their creativity by transforming its denim scraps into a work of art using their mode of choice.

Teun Zwets, a 2020 graduate of the Design Academy Eindhoven in The Netherlands, was the first artist to participate. Zwets created “Denim Living,” a chair constructed from a metal frame as a base with denim waste layered on top and laminated with a binder.

Over the next year, the project will feature different young designers each month on social media including artwork from designers Lenny Stöpp, Hozan Zangana, Nienke Sikkema, Iwan Pol and Pien Post.

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 1

Related
Sourcing Journal

World Circular Textiles Day Goes Live This Fall

Click here to read the full article. About two years ago, during the pandemic, Worn Again Technologies, Circle Economy and Centre for Circular Design joined forces to create World Circular Textiles Day. Celebrated each year since on Oct. 8, the day is centered on the goal of full circularity by 2050. For the first time this fall, the festivities will include live events in New York and London on Oct. 7. Lenzing is proud to be a signatory, and we’re looking forward to participating again in this important conversation around circularity. Carved in Blue caught up with Cyndi Rhoades, founder of Worn...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Lee Offers Fit Flexibility with Alpha-Sized Jeans

Click here to read the full article. Confidence building is the goal behind Lee’s new range of alpha-sized jeans for women. The Kontoor Brands-own heritage label launched Sized For You, a range of skinny jeans that runs from XXS to XXL, covering a 24-36 size range. Each size fits two waist sizes (except for XXS), meaning the jeans will feel like the perfect fit whether the wearer goes up or down a size. With Sized For You, Lee is targeting women 25 to 45 years old who consider skinny jeans as an effortless staple in their closets. Though Gen Z is moving...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Jacob Cohën Designs Denim Chair with MDF Italia

Click here to read the full article. Jacob Cohën, the Italian luxury men’s and women’s denim label, is applying its denim expertise to designer furniture. The jeans brand, known best for its unique hardware and one-of-a-kind finishing treatments, teamed with MDF Italia to create a denim edition of the Italian furniture manufacturer’s signature Neil chair called the Neil Denim.  The fully “Made in Italy” denim chair has the “exquisite craftsmanship” of Jacob Cohën products while preserving the essential design aesthetic of MDF Italia. Inspired by classic jeans, denim upholstery completely wraps around the load-bearing steel frame of the seat and backrest. Details like top-stitched...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Clothing Tech’s Garment Digital Twin™ Creates 3D Designs with ‘Smarts’

Click here to read the full article. For true design efficiency, it pays to have everything happening in the same dimension. On most digital fashion platforms, designers work between 3D and 2D—they have their 3D CAD design open in one computer window, and their 2D pattern program open in another—and they’re always switching back and forth. “But they’re not really designing in 3D, they’re just visualizing in 3D,” said William Wilcox, founder of Clothing Tech. “With our system, any design changes made in 3D CAD are automatically updated to the 2D pattern, so there’s no back and forth, no human error...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#G Star Raw#Quilt#Art#Photography#Greek#Dutch
Sourcing Journal

Reformation Selling $58 Deadstock Fashion

Click here to read the full article. Reformation returns to its roots with deadstock drops this month. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalReformation's Closed-Loop Sneaker Is Just the BeginningThe Met Gala: Gold, Corsets and First LadiesOn the Runway, Innovation Trails Upcycling Deadstock FabricsBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Forever 21’s Calling Barbie Girls Everywhere

Click here to read the full article. Forever 21 is the latest fashion retailer to tap into Gen Z’s obsession with nostalgia by creating a collection with the iconic Barbie herself. The Authentic Brands Group label‘s drop arrives as a “Barbie” movie is in the works to hit theaters next summer, with the rom-com starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie. The ’90s-tinged Barbie Summer 2022 Collection features women’s jean jackets and shorts, swimwear, sleepwear and accessories, alongside beauty products and home décor, a category it recently entered. It also includes a series of Barbie Fashionista dolls with inclusive body shapes, skin tones...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Prologis Expands Industrial Footprint With $26 Billion Takeover

Click here to read the full article. Prologis and Duke Realty confirmed Monday a merger agreement that brings some 153 million square feet of space to the former’s portfolio. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWill Activist Investors Get Last Laugh in Kohl's Sale Saga?ABG Reportedly Walks from Ted Baker Talks. What's Next?Who Is Franchise Group, Kohl's Exclusive Buyout Bidder?Best of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

How Long Will Port Congestion Last?

Click here to read the full article. Fitch said ocean freight could reach a turning point in 2023, when growth in vessel capacity is likely to exceed container demand. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWith Karl Lagerfeld in Hand, G-III Raises GuidanceGoldman Analyst Unpacks 'Scary' Holiday Planning Scenario: Week AheadTrucking Should Brace for 'Wild Ride' in Coming MonthsBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Sourcing Journal

Inflation and Supply Chain Turmoil Drive New Home Goods Trends: Report

Click here to read the full article. As supply chain woes and inflation continue to soften the home goods retail market, consumer attitudes and shopping styles are changing. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalForever 21's Calling Barbie Girls EverywhereInflation Hits 'Unacceptably High' 8.6% Amid Calls for Federal ActionBiden Again Urges Ocean Carrier Crackdown to Tame InflationBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

With Gas Prices Rising, Everyone’s Worried About the $55K-and-Under Consumer: Week Ahead

Click here to read the full article. Vera Bradley CEO Rob Wallstrom pointed to a falloff in full-line spending among customers in $55,000 and under households. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalInflation Hits 'Unacceptably High' 8.6% Amid Calls for Federal ActionLabor Market's Key to Consumer Spending: Week AheadConsumers 'Taking Higher Prices in Stride,' Data ShowsBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
TRAFFIC
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Steve Madden Taps New OMS, Camper Invests in Demand Forecasting

Click here to read the full article. Attabotics and Körber are equipping brands with 3D storage and retrieval tech, while Faire extended $60 million to more than 6,000 SMBs. This content is for SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNew Balance Sues Steve Madden in Sneaker SpatHow Lightspeed's Updates Serve Brands and BuyersWhy Attabotics Looked to Ants to Solve Some of the Supply Chain's Toughest ProblemsBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Levi’s and No Sesso Drop Lingerie-Inspired Denim

Click here to read the full article. High-end collaborations are part of Levi’s premiumization strategy. The heritage brand has teamed with Valentino for loose-fitting jean and Miu Miu for upcycled embellished denim. Levi’s latest partnership with No Sesso stays true to the Los Angeles-based fashion brand’s mission to challenge the conventions of fashion, art, culture, and design. Named after the Italian phrase for “no sex/gender,” No Sesso’s approach to the Levi’s collaboration was all about reimagining transformable versions of Levi’s icons from a gender-inclusive point of view, creating all-new pieces designed to flatter all bodies. No Sesso teased the collection at its February...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Inflation Hits ‘Unacceptably High’ 8.6% Amid Calls for Federal Action

Click here to read the full article. Meanwhile, online prices are rising but at a slower pace than seen in recent months, Adobe data shows. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalInflation and Supply Chain Turmoil Drive New Home Goods Trends: ReportWith Gas Prices Rising, Everyone's Worried About the $55K-and-Under Consumer: Week AheadBiden Again Urges Ocean Carrier Crackdown to Tame InflationBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Supima Partners With TextileGenesis on Industry Traceability Benchmark

Click here to read the full article. The Supima blockchain platform powered by TextileGenesis will digitally connect Supima’s supply chain from growers to brands and retailers. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalGrupo Kaltex Reaffirms its Commitment to a More Aware Textile IndustryUS Cotton Trust Protocol and BASF's E3 Make Sustainable Leaps ForwardCone Denim Grows Sustainability Ethos With Regenerative Cotton CollabBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Rent the Runway CEO: ‘Black Tie Is to 2022 as Sweatpants Were to 2020’

Click here to read the full article. “We are seeing customers gravitate toward more formal looks” like cocktail dresses and gowns, CEO Jennifer Hyman said in an earnings call. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail Tech: Klarna Cuts 10% of Workforce, Walmart Commits to RFID, GreyOrange Raises $110 MillionIs There Anything Millennials Don't Mind Renting?Why Fashion Can't Chase Profits and Piles of Product at the Planet's ExpenseBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

With Karl Lagerfeld in Hand, G-III Raises Guidance

Click here to read the full article. Net sales for the first quarter increased 32.5 percent to $688.8 million, as net income rose 16.3 percent to $30.6 million. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalTrucking Should Brace for 'Wild Ride' in Coming MonthsLate Inventory Gives Journeys Back-to-School 'Head Start'Here's the Biggest Challenge Off-Price Faces This YearBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

US Cotton Trust Protocol and BASF’s E3 Make Sustainable Leaps Forward

Click here to read the full article. The U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol has been approved as a standard for sustainable cotton by the German government. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalGrupo Kaltex Reaffirms its Commitment to a More Aware Textile IndustrySupima Partners With TextileGenesis on Industry Traceability BenchmarkHow to Protect Your Brand with a Cotton Traceability EcosystemBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
AGRICULTURE
Sourcing Journal

Puma’s Porsche Collab Celebrates German Engineering

Click here to read the full article. The company has also teamed with Neymar and LaMelo Ball to promote the “latest chapter” of its Slipstream basketball sneaker. This content is for SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAdidas and Gucci's Colorful Collab Finally ArrivesLouis Vuitton Showcases Virgil Abloh's Final Nike Collab in Brooklyn ExhibitPuma x Dunkin' Celebrates Iced Coffee DayBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Gender-Inclusive Label Ponder.er Scores Yu Prize Top Award

Click here to read the full article. LONDON – Ponder.er, the Hong Kong-based gender-inclusive label founded by Derek Cheng and Alex Po, has been named the winner of this year’s Yu Prize top honor, the Li-Ning Grand Award. The duo beat nine other contestants, who were judged based on the two looks each created for the final, to walk away with a one million renminbi, or $149,000, cash prize, plus a collaboration opportunity with Li-Ning, a slot to showcase at the Sphere showroom in Paris for two seasons, a 12-month mentorship program with OTB Group, retailing at Harrods and promotional support...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Gap Inc.’s $150 Million Commitment Boosts Central America Sourcing

Click here to read the full article. Gap Inc. is among U.S. companies committing $1.9 billion to sourcing from Central America to strengthen near-shore supply chains. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAt New Balance, Supply Chain Constraints Unlock New Sourcing HubsWhite House Pressured to Hold Firm on China TariffsGap Inc. CEO Reveals Plan to 'Re-Stabilize' Old NavyBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy