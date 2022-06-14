All 40 winners of Rockford Register Star's high school athlete of the week for 2021-22

Here is a look back at The Rockford Register Star's high school athletes of the week as voted on by the readers from this past school year.

They are listed in chronological order, starting with the fall, into the winter and then spring seasons for 2021-22. Dates are when the poll was released.

Fall 2021

Aug. 31: Anju Griffeth and Mackenzie Larson, Guilford girls tennis

Sept. 7: Ethan Fye, Lena-Winslow football

Sept. 14: Drew Carey and Jake Shiels, Guilford golf

Sept. 21: Kate Schilling, Byron swimming and diving

Sept. 28: Marissa Roggensack, Winnebago cross country

Oct. 5: Alex Valerio, Boylan cross country

Oct. 12: Amelia Runne, Laci Belknap, Guilford tennis

Oct. 19: Elise Pecora and Isabel Furst, Boylan girls tennis

Oct. 26: Jack Bonavia, Boylan soccer

Nov. 2: Ethan Walsh, Rockford Christian cross country

Nov. 9: Chandler Binkley, Byron football

Nov. 16: Rachel Scott, Belvidere North volleyball

Nov. 23: Ethan Palzkill, Byron football

Winter 2021-22

Nov. 30: Ross Robertson, South Beloit boys basketball

Dec. 7: Jeremy Mueller, Harlem swimmer

Dec. 14: Jemere Jefferson, East boys basketball player

Dec. 21: Grace Vyborny, Harlem basketball

Dec. 28: Renee Rittmeyer, Winnebago basketball

Jan. 4: Eric Roberts, Harlem boys bowling

Jan. 11: Maggie Schmidt, Boylan girls basketball

Jan. 18: Mya Davidson, Harlem girls basketball

Jan. 25: Rob Chaney, Auburn boys basketball

Feb. 1: Colin Young, Belvidere wrestling

Feb. 8: Griffin Luke, Lena-Winslow/Stockton wrestling

Feb. 15: Mary Zettle, Dakota basketball

Feb. 22: Phoenix and Maddux Blakely, Dakota wrestling

March 1: Dominick Alber, Freeport Aquin basketball

March 8: Donavyn Sayles, Lutheran boys basketball

Spring 2022

March 22: Hayden Henderson, Harlem baseball

March 29: Tyler Brinkmeyer, Lutheran tennis

April 5: Cortlyn Hefty, Belvidere North soccer

April 12: Lauren Kehl, Stockton softball

April 19: Jalyn Yakey, Auburn softball

April 26: Riley Lundgren, Harlem track and field

May 3: Michael Cunningham, Winnebago track and field

May 10: Alaina Schwanke, Harlem softball

May 17: Ally Lowery, Auburn softball

May 24: Grace Erb, Winnebago track and field

May 31: Maggie Schmidt, Boylan soccer

June 7: Izze Fritz, Boylan soccer

