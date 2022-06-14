ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All 40 winners of Rockford Register Star's high school athlete of the week for 2021-22

By Jay Taft, Rockford Register Star
Here is a look back at The Rockford Register Star's high school athletes of the week as voted on by the readers from this past school year.

They are listed in chronological order, starting with the fall, into the winter and then spring seasons for 2021-22. Dates are when the poll was released.

The last AoW:Rockford Boylan soccer player named Register Star athlete of the week

Fall 2021

  • Aug. 31: Anju Griffeth and Mackenzie Larson, Guilford girls tennis
  • Sept. 7: Ethan Fye, Lena-Winslow football
  • Sept. 14: Drew Carey and Jake Shiels, Guilford golf
  • Sept. 21: Kate Schilling, Byron swimming and diving
  • Sept. 28: Marissa Roggensack, Winnebago cross country
  • Oct. 5: Alex Valerio, Boylan cross country
  • Oct. 12: Amelia Runne, Laci Belknap, Guilford tennis
  • Oct. 19: Elise Pecora and Isabel Furst, Boylan girls tennis
  • Oct. 26: Jack Bonavia, Boylan soccer
  • Nov. 2: Ethan Walsh, Rockford Christian cross country
  • Nov. 9: Chandler Binkley, Byron football
  • Nov. 16: Rachel Scott, Belvidere North volleyball
  • Nov. 23: Ethan Palzkill, Byron football

Byron's football state title:'Lifetime of memories': Byron football breaks through with Class 3A title victory

Winter 2021-22

  • Nov. 30: Ross Robertson, South Beloit boys basketball
  • Dec. 7: Jeremy Mueller, Harlem swimmer
  • Dec. 14: Jemere Jefferson, East boys basketball player
  • Dec. 21: Grace Vyborny, Harlem basketball
  • Dec. 28: Renee Rittmeyer, Winnebago basketball
  • Jan. 4: Eric Roberts, Harlem boys bowling
  • Jan. 11: Maggie Schmidt, Boylan girls basketball
  • Jan. 18: Mya Davidson, Harlem girls basketball
  • Jan. 25: Rob Chaney, Auburn boys basketball
  • Feb. 1: Colin Young, Belvidere wrestling
  • Feb. 8: Griffin Luke, Lena-Winslow/Stockton wrestling
  • Feb. 15: Mary Zettle, Dakota basketball
  • Feb. 22: Phoenix and Maddux Blakely, Dakota wrestling
  • March 1: Dominick Alber, Freeport Aquin basketball
  • March 8: Donavyn Sayles, Lutheran boys basketball

Winnebago coach steps down after season:'It's been a great ride:' Winnebago girls basketball coach steps down after 33 years

Spring 2022

  • March 22: Hayden Henderson, Harlem baseball
  • March 29: Tyler Brinkmeyer, Lutheran tennis
  • April 5: Cortlyn Hefty, Belvidere North soccer
  • April 12: Lauren Kehl, Stockton softball
  • April 19: Jalyn Yakey, Auburn softball
  • April 26: Riley Lundgren, Harlem track and field
  • May 3: Michael Cunningham, Winnebago track and field
  • May 10: Alaina Schwanke, Harlem softball
  • May 17: Ally Lowery, Auburn softball
  • May 24: Grace Erb, Winnebago track and field
  • May 31: Maggie Schmidt, Boylan soccer
  • June 7: Izze Fritz, Boylan soccer

Some spring all stars:Meet the Rockford Register Star girls track and field all-stars for 2022

Jay Taft is a Rockford Register Star sports reporter. Email him at jtaft@rrstar.com and follow him on Twitter at @JayTaft. Sign up for the Rockford High School newsletter at rrstar.com.

