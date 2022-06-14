ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleghany County, NC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga, Wilkes by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-14 06:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rockingham, Stokes by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds, as well as deadly cloud to ground lightning. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Rockingham; Stokes The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Stokes County in north central North Carolina Northwestern Rockingham County in north central North Carolina Southwestern Henry County in south central Virginia Southeastern Patrick County in southwestern Virginia * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 201 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Penns Store, or near Spencer, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mayodan Madison Stoneville Sandy Ridge Spencer Penns Store and Price. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alexander, Catawba, Iredell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 15:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Alexander; Catawba; Iredell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern Alexander County in the Piedmont of North Carolina West central Iredell County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 344 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hickory, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Hickory, Statesville, St. Stephens, Conover, Claremont, Catawba, Lookout Shoals Lake, Bandys, Millersville and Scotts. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 15:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Rowan The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Rowan County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 314 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles east of Salisbury, or near Spencer, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Salisbury, Spencer, Granite Quarry, Rockwell, Faith, High Rock Lake, Gold Hill and High Rock. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cabarrus, Gaston, Lincoln, Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for the Piedmont of North Carolina. Target Area: Cabarrus; Gaston; Lincoln; Mecklenburg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Cabarrus, eastern Lincoln, central Mecklenburg and northeastern Gaston Counties through 545 PM EDT At 511 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles west of Huntersville, or 5 miles southwest of Ramsey Creek Park, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Uptown Charlotte, Huntersville, Central Charlotte, Northeast Charlotte, Southwest Charlotte, Northwest Charlotte, Cornelius, Mt Holly, Harrisburg and Westport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alexander, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 14:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alexander; Avery; Buncombe; Burke; Cabarrus; Caldwell; Catawba; Cherokee; Clay; Cleveland; Davie; Gaston; Graham; Haywood; Henderson; Iredell; Jackson; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; McDowell; Mecklenburg; Mitchell; Polk; Rowan; Rutherford; Swain; Transylvania; Union; Yancey SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 385 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NC . NORTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALEXANDER AVERY BUNCOMBE BURKE CABARRUS CALDWELL CATAWBA CHEROKEE CLAY CLEVELAND DAVIE GASTON GRAHAM HAYWOOD HENDERSON IREDELL JACKSON LINCOLN MACON MADISON MCDOWELL MECKLENBURG MITCHELL POLK ROWAN RUTHERFORD SWAIN TRANSYLVANIA UNION YANCEY
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

