CitiParks opening 4 cooling centers throughout Pittsburgh as temperatures rise

PITTSBURGH — As temperatures heat up, CitiParks is opening four cooling centers throughout Pittsburgh.

According to a release, the city will open cooling centers when the forecasted highs are predicted to be above 90 degrees.

These cooling centers will be available on Wednesday and Thursday until 7 p.m.:

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center

745 Greenfield Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15217

412-422-6551

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center

7321 Frankstown Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15208

412-244-4190

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center

720 Sherwood Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pa 15204

412-777-5012

South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Community Center

12th & Bingham Streets

Pittsburgh, PA 15203

412-488-8404

Additionally, CitiParks Recreation Centers are open with the following hours:

Ammon (2217 Bedford Avenue, 15219) Monday-Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Arlington (2201 Salisbury Street, 15210) Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Brookline (1400 Oakridge Street, 15226) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Jefferson (605 Redknap Street, 15212) Monday-Friday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Magee (745 Greenfield Avenue, 15217) Monday-Friday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ormsby (79 S. 22nd Street, 15203) Monday-Friday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Paulson (1201 Paulson Avenue, 15206) Monday-Friday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Philips (201 Parkfield Street, 15210) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.. Saturday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Warrington (329 Warrington Avenue, 15210) Monday-Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

West Penn (450 30th Street, 15219) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

©2022 Cox Media Group