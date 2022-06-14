CitiParks opening 4 cooling centers throughout Pittsburgh as temperatures rise
PITTSBURGH — As temperatures heat up, CitiParks is opening four cooling centers throughout Pittsburgh.
According to a release, the city will open cooling centers when the forecasted highs are predicted to be above 90 degrees.
These cooling centers will be available on Wednesday and Thursday until 7 p.m.:
Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center
745 Greenfield Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
412-422-6551
Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center
7321 Frankstown Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15208
412-244-4190
Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center
720 Sherwood Avenue
Pittsburgh, Pa 15204
412-777-5012
South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Community Center
12th & Bingham Streets
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
412-488-8404
Additionally, CitiParks Recreation Centers are open with the following hours:
- Ammon (2217 Bedford Avenue, 15219) Monday-Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Arlington (2201 Salisbury Street, 15210) Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Brookline (1400 Oakridge Street, 15226) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Jefferson (605 Redknap Street, 15212) Monday-Friday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Magee (745 Greenfield Avenue, 15217) Monday-Friday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Ormsby (79 S. 22nd Street, 15203) Monday-Friday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Paulson (1201 Paulson Avenue, 15206) Monday-Friday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Philips (201 Parkfield Street, 15210) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.. Saturday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Warrington (329 Warrington Avenue, 15210) Monday-Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- West Penn (450 30th Street, 15219) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
