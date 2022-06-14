ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

New York’s new gun law

By Jamie DeLine
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18941e_0gA779pD00

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— After the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, Senator Kevin Thomas sponsored a bill that will raise the age to 21 to purchase a semi-automatic gun and would require a permit to do so.

“It’s the same that we have with the pistol permit,” explained Thomas. “They are going to check your character and fitness. They are going to check with the local police department. They want to make sure that no red flags come up when you’re trying to purchase such a weapon.”

However, Republicans are opposed to the legislation that will go into effect this September.

“It’s a very badly written law,” stated Assemblyman Robert Smullen.”It tries to get into a certain issue of assault riffles, but then really sweeps up lots and lots of law abiding citizens who want to transition let’s say a hunting riffle they’ve had in their family for generations. It requires them to get a license to do so.”

When Capitol Correspondent, Jamie DeLine, asked Assemblyman Smullen if he believes every school should have an armed school resource officer this was his response.

“I don’t know that every school needs one, but every community needs to make that decision and vote on it by their school board and their local county boards as to what the resourcing of those measures are.”

Senator Thomas was asked the same question.

“It might sound like a good idea, but If you look at the two shootings that took place, the one Buffalo where there was an armed security guard who was killed on the spot by the gunman, and in Texas where you had multiple officers that were going after the shorter and not succeeding, it’s not a good idea,” said Thomas.

However, both lawmakers agreed more needs to be done when it comes to mental health.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New York State
News Channel 34

Is it time to arm teachers in Pennsylvania?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The latest gun violence in schools has prompted reviews around the country demanding gun law reform. Some states, like Ohio, are giving school employees easier access to carry guns in schools, which supporters say can be a line of legitimate defense in a live shooter scenario. Pennsylvania Senator Doug Mastriano also has introduced […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Gun Law#Security Guards#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Republicans#Capitol Correspondent
News Channel 34

Pa. unemployment rate down to 4.6% in May

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry released its preliminary employment situation for the month of May. According to a news release, the unemployment rate was down .2% of a percentage point over the month of 4.6%, while the national unemployment rate was unchanged over the month, remaining at 3.6%. Pennsylvania’s […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Channel 34

PA House approves bill to improve junior firefighter training

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Junior firefighters are one step closer to having access to improved training after the House unanimously approved a bill by Rep. Torren Ecker (R-Adams/Cumberland) to prepare junior firefighters for becoming full firefighters. “Volunteer fire companies across the nation, and right here in Pennsylvania, are facing staff shortages that is projected to only […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
News Channel 34

PA House Committee advances Data Breach Notification legislation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House State Government Committee has sent to the full House of Representatives for consideration Sen. Dan Laughlin’s legislation that would require state agencies to notify victims of a data breach within one week. Under Senate Bill 696, any state agency, county, municipality, public school or third-party vendor that conducts business […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Channel 34

EPA issues PEAS advisories

ALBANY, NY – The Environmental Protection Agency has released new health advisories for P-FAS substances, which are contaminants that can be found in drinking water. NewsChannel 34’s Jamie DeLine explains more about what they are. PFOA and PFOS are members of the PFAS family known as forever chemicals that may cause heath problems. “From non-stick […]
ALBANY, NY
News Channel 34

Pennsylvania Higher Education System calls for additional funding

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – After merging multiple universities the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) is looking forward and asking for more funding. Chancellor Dan Greenstein says the system’s financial house is in order but they’re “at a pivot point” and the system “cannot continue as we have been.” Greenstein notes that PASSHE schools […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy