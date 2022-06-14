Police: Teen Injured In Early-Morning Shootout At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Tulsa Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot at an apartment complex near 61st and Peoria on Tuesday morning.

Police say a group of people were hanging out in a breezeway when a truck pulled up and someone inside started firing shots at the group. Officers say at least one person in the breezeway started firing back at the car.

Police say the 15-year-old was shot once in the leg, but the bullet went through his leg and hit his other leg.

According to police, several neighbors called 911 about the gun shots. One neighbor told News On 6 that she heard more than 20 shots fired and saw three to four different shooters.

“We believe they know each other, that they are familiar with each other. We don’t know what the conflict might be at this time. Like I said we have several witnesses being interviewed," said Cpt. Jerrod Hart from the Tulsa Police.

Police say the victim is expected to recover from his inures.