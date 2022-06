Two area Fire Departments will host events this weekend. On Friday, the 101 Gamaliel Fire Department Auxiliary will host its annual Mexican Fiesta. The event will feature home-cooked Mexican food from local cooks plus a make your own taco bar. To take part in the event, the auxiliary is asking for “give what you can” donations. The fiesta will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 at 5012 State Highway 101 in Gamaliel. On Saturday, the Buford Volunteer Fire Department will host its first ‘Family Fun Day’ event from 10 until 2.

GAMALIEL, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO