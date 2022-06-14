ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

No satisfaction: Mick Jagger has COVID

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w9bec_0gA76N8L00

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The Rolling Stones canceled their concert in Amsterdam on Monday, just hours before it was due to start after lead singer Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19.

The band announced the cancelation in a statement, saying the 78-year-old Jagger tested positive “after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium” on the outskirts of Amsterdam. There were no further details about his condition.

“The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority,” the statement said, adding that the show would be rescheduled and tickets for the concert at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff Arena would be honored for the new date.

Father refusing to return late daughter’s engagement ring

Some fans were already in the stadium when it was announced that the show had been scrapped.

The veteran rockers are touring Europe with a show called SIXTY to mark six decades together. Their last show was at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium on June 9. The next scheduled concert is in Bern, Switzerland, on June 17.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johan Cruyff
Person
Mick Jagger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Rolling Stones#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera Reportedly Found by Authorities After Going Missing From Rehab Center

Authorities have located Bam Margera after the Jackass star was reported missing from a rehab facility. He was found at a Delray Beach, Florida hotel on Wednesday. According to sources from TMZ, local police and a crisis intervention team took the TV personality back to the rehab facility. However, Bam, whose real name is Brandon Cole Margera, reportedly did not resist. The rehab facility’s manager added that a judge forced the 42-year-old’s stint at the facility. As a result, police went looking for him when he went missing.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy